Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two’ Delayed, Will Also Reportedly Get New Title After First Film’s Box Office Failure

A new report claims that Paramount Pictures is delaying Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. On top of the delay, the film will also receive a new title.

Variety’s Rebecca Rubin claims Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two is being pushed from its original air date of June 28, 2024 to May 23, 2025.

Allegedly, the delay is due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike with Rubin stating, Dead Reckoning Part Two “was forced to halt production amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike and won’t be completed in time to open next summer.”

On top of this delay, the report also claims that “Mission: Impossible will arrive on the big screen with a new name.”

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One was predicted to gross between $65 million and $80 million in its domestic opening weekend by Box Office Pro.

The outlet also claimed the film would gross between $250 million and $320 million in its entire run at the domestic box office.

The film underperformed those initial predictions and only grossed $54.6 million in its opening weekend. It had a 5-day opening of $78.4 million.

It eventually closed out its theatrical run with a $172.1 million gross at the domestic box office and $394.6 million at the international box office for a worldwide total of $566.7 million.

The film had an estimated production budget of $290 million. That means the film needed to make around $725 million globally if you factor in marketing costs and the split that theaters take from the box office grosses.

Given the film did not get anywhere close to that $725 million number, it ended up being a loser for Paramount Pictures and likely lost the studio around $95 million.

However, those losses were offset with an approximately $71 million insurance payout from Swiss insurer Chubb.

The Times reported in September, “Hollywood movie studio Paramount has revealed that it received £57 million from Swiss insurer Chubb due to the pandemic delaying production of Tom Cruise’s spy spectacular Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One.”

Despite the film getting rave reviews from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, the film in and of itself left much to be desired. It was easily discernible that the movie was filmed during Covid in a number of parts especially during one of the opening scenes that saw Cruise’s Ethan Hunt infiltrate the CIA.

The film also had issues with its editing especially during the film’s final action scene on the train. The scene features a number of cuts that don’t actually show the characters performing the stunts, but chooses to chop it up and leave much of the action to your imagination.

Aside from the editing and obvious filming issues due to Covid, the film’s overall story had a number of flaws as well including Hunt’s loyalty to Hayley Atwell’s Grace. The film never explained why he was so loyal to her despite his initial meeting with her involved her betraying him.

What do you make of Paramount Pictures pushing Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two’s release date a year and changing the film’s title?

