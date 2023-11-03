‘The Lord Of The Rings’ Creator J.R.R. Tolkien’s Life To Be Adapted Into Graphic Novel Biography In ‘Tolkien: Lighting Up The Darkness’

Ablaze announced they will publish a new graphic novel biography, Tolkien: Lighting Up The Darkness, documenting the life of The Lord of the Rings creator J.R.R. Tolkien.

According to a press release, “The biography vividly explores the youth of John Ronald Reuel Tolkien, the author of The Lord of the Rings saga, and his traumatic experience of the battlefields of the First World War, which forged the imagination of his later literary works.”

“Tolkien: Lighting up The Darkness also serves as a useful visual aid for educators teaching the works of Tolkien,” it adds.

The official description states, “JRR Tolkien was not always the old Oxford professor, pipe in the mouth, refining his extraordinary work.”

It continues, “In 1915, at age 23, he left for the front with his high school friends, whom he loved like brothers. They take part in the Battle of the Somme which will kill 450,000 people. The horror of war will brand his relationship to friendship, love, and creation.”

The graphic novel is written by Willy Duraffourg with art Giancarlo Caracuzzo. It will be 112 pages in length and will retail for $16.99 as a hardcover.

The book arrives on January 23, 2024.

