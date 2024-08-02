WB Games Job Listings Suggest ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Sequel Now In Development

A Griffindor and Ravenclaw student brew a potion in a cauldron in Hogwarts Legacy (2023), Warner Bros. Games

Job listings by Avalanche Software have appeared online, leading to speculation about an upcoming sequel to Hogwarts Legacy.

Two students look out onto a cliff amid ruins, covered in plant-life and flocked by multi-colored birds in Hogwarts Legacy, (2023), Warner Bros. Games

While the job listings were not archived before vanishing, a screenshot of one of them persists via GameRant. Under Warner Bros. Discovery’s career page, a Senior Producer role at Avalanche Software boasts “Join the team behind the blockbuster open world, action RPG Hogwarts Legacy as we create what’s next!”

Under the “Nice to Haves” section, one bullet point notes “Experience developing Open World RPG games or action/magical combat games a plus.” Gaming Bible also reports there are job listings for Associate Software Engineer and Senior Character Technical Artist.

Poppy Sweeting (Alice Haldane) is fascinated by a fantastic beast, while the player (Sebastian Croft) doesn’t share the sentiment in Hogwarts Legacy (2023), Warner Bros. Games

An open world action RPG with magical combat would certainly describe Hogwarts Legacy, and could describe a sequel or prequel game. While not definitive, past reports lend credence.

Back in February 2023, Warner Bros. Games President David Haddad told Variety, “We are very pleased with the initial launch and see a bright future for our other platform launches.” Variety’s Jenifer Maas specifically reported that Warner Bros. saw the game as a long-term franchise.

A student pulls a baby mandrake from its pot, cause it to unleash a devastating scream in Hogwarts Legacy (2023), Warner Bros. Games

Hogwarts Legacy was almost unaffected by a boycott over J.K.Rowling’s comments against transgender ideology. Despite claims of antisemitism, LGBT outcry, harassment against streamers merely announcing their intent to play it, and even a website tracking who streamed the game being met with approval by a State Legislator– it became a smash hit.

Not only did it sell 256% above targets in its first two weeks, it went on to sell 22 million copies in 2023, and become the best-selling game of 2023. In March last year, there were rumors a Hogwarts Legacy TV show was in the works at HBO Max.

The player casts Avada Kedavra on an Ashwinder Scout in the Dark Arts Battle Arena in Hogwarts Legacy (2023), Warner Bros. Games

Further evidence to a sequel came in March of this year during a conference call. Warner Bros. Discovery’s CEO and President of Global Streaming and Games, JB Perrette, discussed the future of live-service games in the same breath as Hogwarts Legacy.

Despite admitting Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was a “disappointment,” Perrette championed Warner Bros.’s four major gaming IP expanding into mobile, multi-platform free-to-play, and live service. This includes DC Comics, Mortal Kombat, Game of Thrones, and Harry Potter.

“Rather than just launching a one-and-done console game, how do develop a game around, for example, Hogwarts Legacy that is a live service where people can live and build and play in that world on an ongoing basis?” Perrette suggested.

The Daily Prophet reports on the alleged goblin rebellion orchestrated by Ranrok in Hogwarts Legacy (2023), Warner Bros. Games

This launched fans into a frenzy, starting a petition begging Warner Bros. to not make the then-hypothetical Hogwarts Legacy 2 a live service game. The petition currently has over 7,500 signatures out of 10,000.

The success of the game, combined with the executives seeing Harry Potter as one of their major gaming IPs, and a clear and vocal fan-base show a sequel is all-but certain. The job listings would seem to cement that fact, or the start of a massive upset if it was another project.

