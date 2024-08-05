Charlie Cox and Jon Bernthal Provide Insights into ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ – Hints At Exclusive Footage Coming At D23

Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in Daredevil Season 2 Episode 6 "Regrets Only" (2016), Netflix

In a Reddit post, user CorptanSpeclez highlights some interesting pieces of information about Daredevil: Born Again after speaking with the actors at GalaxyCon.

As we know, Charlie Cox is reprising his role as Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil. While speaking with the Reddit user, he shared some insights ahead of the event. Though tight-lipped about specifics, Cox hinted that exclusive footage might be showcased at D23.

Benjamin Pondexter (Wilson Bethel) arrives to the Battle at the Presidential Hotel in Daredevil Season 3 Episode 13 “A New Napkin” (2018), Marvel Entertainment

Filming ended for Born Again back in April, and over the past few months, there has been plenty of shared online about photos taken of the filming that have left fans guessing. Interestingly enough, during filming, it seemed that Cox was immersing himself in Daredevil lore by reading up on some Frank Miller and Chip Zdarsky, according to comments provided in the post.

What Can Fans Expect?

From Charlie himself, it seems that this season will see a pair of separate arcs for Matt Murdock and his nemesis, Wilson Fisk, played by Vincent D’Onofrio. This means that the duo will only interact a few times. But there might be a silver lining to this. That’s because, in the same comment, Cox emphasizes that when the pair do meet on screen fans will be “replaying scenes.”

A pretty bold bet if I might say. But if they can pull it off, it would really help elevate Disneny’s homegrown Marvel offerings.

Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) attend the funeral of Elliot Grote (McCaleb Burnett) in Daredevil Season 2 Episode 4 “Penny and Dime” (2016), Netflix

Deborah Ann Woll is of course returning as Karen Page. While speaking with the actress, she emphasized the depth of her character in the new seasonand getting a significant amount of screen time. One reason for this could be, and this is a personal theory of course, that she will play a significant role in Matt’s story arc.

Jon Bernthal, who returns as Frank Castle, aka The Punisher, shared some wild enthusiasm for his character. In his view, he believes fans will be thrilled about the fact he has trained alongside Thomas Jane; a fellow Punisher alum.

Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy (Elden Henson) have some advice for Matt (Charlie Cox) in Daredevil Season 1 Episode 9 “Speak of the Devil” (2015), Marvel Entertainment

Missing in Action?

Notably absent from the initial cast list was Elden Henson, known for his role as Foggy Nelson. So according to Charlie, the plan originally involved Henson’s character making a brief cameo to tie up loose ends from the previous Netflix series. But the plan was apparently scrapped in the new version of the show.

With all this said, the question remains. Can Daredevil: Born Again rekindle the enthusiasm of long-time fans while attracting new audiences? Though many familiar faces are returning, Disney’s track record with their Marvel properties on their native streaming service isn’t great.

Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) foresee a bright future for Nelson & Murdock in Daredevil Season 1 Episode 13 “Daredevil” (2015), Marvel Entertainment

And it seems that Cox, along with the rest of the cast knows this. So they’re working to build anticipation for the upcoming series in the convention circuit.

For those who are hoping to catch Daredevil’s return, the show is expected to hit Disney + in March 2025