Daredevil: Born Again actor Vincent D’Onofrio deleted his X account and privated his Instagram account after Marvel Studios chose to scrap the planned Disney+ series.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit reported Daredevil: Born Again was going back to the drawing board after Marvel Studios chose to let go of writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman as well as the series directors who had crafted a “legal procedural that did not resemble the Netflix action” and did not have Charlie Cox’s Daredevil “in costume until after the fourth episode.”

The decision to have the show undergo “a significant creative reboot” came after Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and other Marvel executives reviewed footage and believed “the show wasn’t working.”

Following this report, D’Onofrio reacted to the news writing on X, “Unless you really know what’s going there’s a chance you could be wrong about this statement.”

“We are going to bring forward the best series we can. One we can be proud of. Have some trust my freind, trust,” he added.

In a subsequent response he added, “Every cool project I’ve been involved with has evolved constantly during pre- production, production and post. It’s just reported on these days as if it’s big news. It’s not. It’s simple a bunch of creatives doing their best to get it right. It’s a constant in this business.”

“I wouldn’t have it any other way,” he declared. “Frankly I’d be worried if we were settling for less.”

Following these posts, D’Onofrio announced he would be leaving X. As reported by The Direct, D’Onofrio wrote, “So everyone i’m going to leave X. I’m going to leave very soon. To my amazing and loyal followers: You know I have been contemplating this for a long while. Today is the day. I leave you for now with much love to you all.”

He also indicated he might leave Instagram, “Don’t think I’m going to be spending anytime on any platform. Feeling like leaving Instagram today as well. I’ll come back soon or maybe later. I don’t know. Maybe with a brand new account.”

Finally, he shared a poem, “I wrote this once: ‘Time stops when I’m with you. Airplanes halt in the sky. The three children still, hands raised to a ball stuck hanging in the air. All others disappear and you and I at a table in a meadow somewhere in the world embraced in conversation and lust. We lived there. I’m there still I believe. I believe that time stopped when I was with you.”

D’Onofrio has since deleted his X account.

His Instagram account has been privated.

YouTuber Mr. H Reviews reacted to D’Onofrio leaving social media saying, “It may be that Vincent D’Onofrio just wanted to quit social media. Genuinely, it might be. But the timing’s a little bit rough. The timing is a little bit rough. And the last time we had heard from him he had come out and basically defended the show having a complete reboot and then now he’s decided to quit social media. So it does look a little bit suspect.”

He added, “I think it would be naïve of us to completely discount that as a potential element here.”

