‘Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP’ Producer Assures Players Remake Has No Censorship, Says Day One Patch Solely Meant “To Fix Bugs”

The Producer of Lollipop Chainsaw RePop assures there’s no censorship going on yet again, with changes to “Original Mode” being made for the better.

As the original game featured cheerleader Juliet Starling in a variety of costumes – many salacious – fans feared Lollipop Chainsaw RePop would be censored for modern sensibilities. This only grew after comments about the game having “a more realistic approach to graphics” was taken by fans as a mealy-mouthed way of confirming as much.

CEO of Dragami Games and executive producer of the original game, Yoshimi Yasuda, instead reassured fans he would do his best to prevent censorship. This was later confirmed, along with the scenario and script being unaltered, and that the developers loathed censorship like fans do.

While the “RePop” mode will feature pop-art graphics over most of the blood and gore, Original Mode was touted as keeping its gore. However, VGC reports that it was recently confirmed Original Mode would feature some changes. As such, Yasuda took to X in a lengthy post to reassure fans this wouldn’t include censorship.

“I will explain the original mode. The original mode is a mode that reproduces the same gore expression, cut scene direction, character design, motion, comic-style character introduction images, ⅽostumes, achievements, etc. as the original version,” Yasuda elaborated.

“For this original mode, which we applied for approval, there were no requests for revisions from any of the platformers. This is as I explained before.”

“Next, the differences from the original version are as follows. First, all of the parameters that have been adjusted for modern action games are different. This includes attack power, movement speed, camera movement range, combo input acceptance time, and initial combo skills,” Yasuda continued.

“Other changes include the number of remaining shots in the blaster, changes to the behavior of Nick’s special moves, the addition of an option to automate QTE, the change of the ranking mode to a time attack that plays through all stages, changes to the lineup of items in the shop, price adjustments, the addition of a chain attack system, image quality, resolution, FPS, and the addition of Yukari Tamura’s voice.”

Tamura will act as an additional Japanese voice for Juliet alongside Yoko Hikasa and Eri Kitamura. Tara Strong is her English voice.

Yasuda further explained how other Original Mode changes were only to improve Lollipop Chainsaw RePop. “I have also fixed some of the incorrect implementations in the original version.”

“Specifically, the cutscene that plays when you defeat the Zombie Big Chicken in the psychedelic world of Stage 3 has been changed from a cutscene to a slow-motion scene for defeating the gatekeeper zombie. This change was made to unify the rules for zombie defeat cutscenes.”

“I have also fixed the chainsaw marks so that they appear on all buses, walls, roads, etc., except for plants and trees. Both of these were specifications that I overlooked during the final check of the original version, and I made the corrections in RePOP.”

“We have applied for a Day 1 patch, but the purpose is not to make corrections based on the platformer, but to fix bugs and improve the quality of the ranking mode,” Yasuda concluded.

Lollipop Chainsaw RePop launches September 12th on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

