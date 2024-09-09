‘Planetary’ And ‘Astonishing X-Men’ Artist John Cassaday Passes Away At Age 52 From Brain-Related Complication

Marvel's Merry Band of Mutants rush into battle on John Cassaday and Laura Martin's variant cover to Astonishing X-Men Vol. 3 #1 "Gifted (Part 1) (2004), Marvel Comics

In an utterly devastating loss for both his loved ones and the comic book industry as a whole, iconic Planetary artist John Cassaday has passed away at the relatively young age of 52 due to a reported brain-related health issue.

The X-Men return to their actual super hero suits in Astonishing X-Men Vol. 3 #1 “Gifted (Part 1)” (2004), Marvel Comics. Words by Joss Whedon, art by John Cassaday, Laura Martin, and Chris Eliopoulos.

As documented by his sister Robin via her personal Facebook page, the artist’s troubles began on the evening of September 3rd when he was reportedly rushed to “the ICU at a New York hospital.”

“We don’t have all the information yet, but I’ll keep you notified,” Robin informed the public. “Please pray for him.”

Robin K Cassaday via Facebook

Providing an update on the situation two days later, Robin revealed, “Update on John: He’s in the ICU at Mount Sinai West. He’s still stable. His organs and heart are functioning normally. His brain is the main concern. An MRI is supposed to happen tomorrow which will give an even clearer picture. And pinpoint exactly what’s going on. We appreciate all your prayers. Thank you.”

Notably, as of writing, Robin has not publicly disclosed what specific set of circumstances led to her brother’s ICU visit.

Robin K Cassaday via Facebook

Regardless, John would sadly end up taking a turn for the worse, as on September 9th, Robin would sadly announce, “My little bro John passed away at 6:51pm Texas time.”

“Please keep me and my mom in your prayers,” she added.

Robin K Cassaday via Facebook

Born December 14th, 1971, unlike many of his industry peers, Cassaday did not grow-up believing he would ever pursue a career in comics.

Rather, the eventual Marvel Comics artist instead began his adult life pursuing a degree in film, which he would eventually achieve and subsequently put to use by directing television news in his home state of Texas.

However, after spending years inbetween assignments teaching himself how to draw, his decision to show off his portfolio during the 1996 San Diego Comic-Con would lead to him catching the attention of and making connections with some of the industry’s top-level talent, the most notable being the writer of DC’s then-in-progress Kingdom Come, Mark Waid.

Doctor October manages to tag Ghost in Ghost Vol. 1 #27 (1997), Dark Horse Comics. Words by Eric Luke, art by John Cassaday, Gary Martin, Chris Chalenor, and Steve Haynie.

Following his forging of these new relationships, Cassaday would not only break into the mainstream comic book industry with a one-off job on Dark Horse Comics’ Ghost Vol. 1 #27, but also get the opportunity to make a name for himself with the Big Two, getting hired in 1997 to draw the annual issues for DC’s Flash Vol. 2 and Teen Titans Vol. 2 and Marvel’s X-Men/Alpha Flight Vol. 2 and Union Jack Vol. 1 miniseries.

And it was thanks to his work on these series, particularly on those for DC, that Cassaday would find himself teaming up with writer Warren Ellis to create the original sci-fi thriller series Planetary, for whose entire 27-issue run (and crossover one-shot with Batman) he would provide both the interior and cover artworks.

Batman prepares to cross swords with Jakita in Planetary/Batman: Night on Earth (2003), DC. Words by Warren Ellis, art by John Cassaday, David Baron, Wes Abbott, and Comicraft.

Amidst his time working on Planetary, Cassaday wound up being scooped-up by Marvel Comics, who sought to tap his talents to bring new life to two of their biggest characters.

As such, both 2002’s Captain America Vol. 3 and 2004’s Astonishing X-Men Vol. 4 would roar to life with Cassaday’s signature ink-and-charcoal style, his work on the latter run going down one of the titular team’s most visually iconic.

Ten years later, Marvel Comics would call upon Cassaday to work his magic once again, giving him the artistic reigns to not only their initial 2012 run of Uncanny Avengers Vol. 1, but also their 2015 post-Disney-acquisition revival of Star Wars.

And work it did, as thanks to a combination of his work, the respective writings of Rick Remender and Jason Aaron, and a heavy helping of IP recognition, not only did the former go on to be a hit with fans, but the latter smashed various sales records, with its first issue going on to sell over a million copies.

Darth Vader deflects a sniper’s laser bolt in Star Wars Vol. 2 #1 “Book I: Skywalker Strikes, Part I” (2015), Marvel Comics. Words by Jason Aaron, art by John Cassaday, Laura Martin, and Chris Eliopoulos.

Of course, Cassaday’s work during this era was not just limited to the now-former House of Ideas.

Notably, he also spent time providing artwork for French writer Fabien Nury’s Je suis légion series of graphic novels (or more accurrately, bande dessinées), overseeing the art direction of Dynamite Entertainment’s 2006 The Lone Ranger, and serving as a concept artist for Zack Snyder’s live-action Watchmen film adaptation.

In recent years Cassaday has continued to work in the comic book industry, albeit more as a cover and pin-up artist than an interior one, with his art gracing such projects as Iron Man Vol. 6 #10, the Complete Irredeemable Deluxe Edition, and the Captain America Anniversary Tribute Vol. 1 #1.

Captain America dons a new set of star-spangled armor on John Cassaday’s Captain America 80th Anniversary variant cover to Iron Man Vol. 6 #10 “Megiddo” (2021), Marvel Comics

All in all, rest in peace, Mr. Cassaday. You were a true talent through and through.

