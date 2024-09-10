A Galaxy Mourns As Legendary ‘Star Wars’ And ‘Conan The Barbarian ‘ Star James Earl Jones Passes Away At 93

Thulsa Doom (James Earl Jones) taunts a newly-capture Conan (Arnold Shwarzenegger) in Conan the Barbarian (1982), Universal Pictures

The world feels a little emptier now that legendary actor James Earl Jones is no longer in it.

His agent, Barry McPherson, confirmed to ABC News that the legendary Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award winner had became one with The Force on Monday morning while surrounded by loved ones at his home in Dutchess County, New York.

He made it to 93 years of age – not a bad run at all.

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Sir Alec Guinness) faces off against Darth Vader (David Prowse/James Earl Jones) in Star Wars – Episode IV: A New Hope (1977), Lucasfilm

RELATED: ‘Planetary’ And ‘Astonishing X-Men’ Artist John Cassaday Passes Away At Age 52 From Brain-Related Complication

James Earl Jones was born on January 17th, 1931 in Arkabutla, Mississippi. In an almost cosmic twist of irony, he had a stuttering problem as a kid. It was a teacher in high school who noticed his talent for writing poetry, and encouraged him to read his work aloud. Not only did this send him down the spotlighted path of the thespian side, but it helped cure his stutter (and some might argue a little too well!)

After serving in the military (and just barely avoiding the Korean War), First Lieutenant Jones made his Broadway debut in the late 1950s, and was active in New York’s Shakespeare in the Park program. In 1964 gave a tremendous performance as the title character in Othello, before going on to deliver his breakthrough performance as boxer Jack Jefferson in the 1966 Broadway drama The Great White Hope.

Lt. Zogg (James Earl Jones) is uneasy with the implications of his latest order in Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964), Columbia Pictures

In 1964, Jones would make his film debut portraying the B-52 bombardier Lt. Lothar Zogg in Stanley Kubrick’s dark comedy masterpiece Dr. Strangelove.

From there, he would take on a few bit parts in The Comedians and End of the Road before being invited to reprise his role as Jack Jefferson in the 1970 film adaptation of The Great White Hope, for which he would go on to receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor (the second African American performer to ever do so after Sidney Poitier).

And then, in 1977, Jones would land arguably the most iconic role of his entire career, being brought in to do the voice of Anakin Skywalker (aka Darth Vader) for the blockbuster space opera Star Wars: A New Hope after director George Lucas found himself unhappy with how the character’s physical actor, David Prowse, sounded in costume.

Shockingly enough, Jones asked to not be credited for his work on the first two installments during their original theatrical runs. However, by the time Return of the Jedi, he had finally realized that it was his destiny to embrace the role and own it until the end of time.

Darth Vader (David Prowse/James Earl Jones) demands answers regarding the whereabouts of Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher) in Star Wars – Episode IV: A New Hope (1977), Lucasfilm

RELATED: Legendary ‘Chibi Maruko-Chan’ Anime Voice Actress Tarako Dies At Age 63 From Undisclosed Illness

From a young man who stuttered to one of the most recognizable voices in history, Jones’ powerful basso profondo rolled across stages and cinemas with an authoritative rumble that commanded the undivided the undivided attention of his audiences.

And in addition to his above roles, the actor would go on to lend his intimidating-yet-enthralling presence to many an unforgettable character, including the evil snake sorcerer Thulsa Doom in Conan The Barbarian (1982), King Jaffe Joffer in Coming to America (1988), Mr. Mertle in The Sandlot (1992), and King Mufasa in The Lion King (1994).

General James Solomon (James Earl Jones) is shocked to learn of Kane’s (Joe Kucan) return in Command & Conqueor: Tiberian Sun (1999), Westwood Studios

The public outpouring of online grief at his passing came faster than lightspeed, with one of the first to say goodbye being his fictional son, Mark Hamill.

Retweeting Variety’s announcement of Jones’ passing, the Luke Skywalker actor simply wrote, “#RIP dad”.

‘Star Wars’ lead Mark Hamill reacts to the news of James Earl Jones’ passing.

Over in New York City, the Empire State Building give the ultimate tribute by turning their lights Sith red and projecting an image of Lord Vader across the skyscraper’s exterior.

Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) via Twitter

Rest in power, king. May the Force be with you, and may it be with us all.

NEXT: Iconic Action Star Carl Weathers Passes Away At 76 Years Old