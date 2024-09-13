World’s Most Addictive Mobile Game ‘Flappy Bird’ Is Coming Back, Under Odd Circumstances

Flappy Bird flying between pipes (2013), Flappy Bird

After being dormant for a decade, Flappy Bird is returning in the most unusual way possible.



For those unaware, Flappy Bird first made headlines in 2013 when it skyrocketed to popularity with its simple but highly addictive gameplay. Created by Dong Nguyen, all players had to do was tap their touchscreens and the the bird would fly between pipes.

Flappy Bird flying between pipes in Flappy Bird (2013), Screenshot via Flappybird.io

The mobile game had 100 million players and through the advertising revenue, it was earning $50,000 per day. However, Nguyen decided to pull the game from mobile stores in 2014.

In his message to the world, Nguyen shared feelings of guilt and concerns over the game’s addictive nature as reasons for its removal. He also added that he feared for his and his family’s safety, as some players became frustrated with the game’s difficulty. Nguyen publicly stated that he had no intention of bringing Flappy Bird back or selling its rights.

Now, Flappy Bird is set to make a comeback, and Nguyen has nothing to do with it. A group calling itself The Flappy Bird Foundation has announced plans to re-release the game with new features and game modes. According to reports, the group acquired the trademark from Gametech LLC, which had claimed the rights after Nguyen let them expire.

Archive Link DongNguyen via X

What remains unclear is how the group behind the new game obtained the rights and whether Nguyen had any role in the process. Court filings show that Gametech Holdings took over the trademark in 2023 after it was deemed abandoned due to non-use.

There is more to this controversial comeback than it meets the eye. Creators of another cult game, Piou Piou vs. Cactus, an earlier game that inspired Flappy Bird’s creation, are also a part of the new release. Piou Piou’s characters are similar to those in Flappy Bird, and the internet didn’t hesitate to accuse Dong of plagiarism.

This further puts a gloomy shadow over Flappy Bird’s return. Nevertheless, the enthusiasm for the game hasn’t waned despite all these years, and this version is set to have new modes, including a battle royale-style competition and basketball hoops mode for casual gamers.

Flappy Bird jumping through hoops in Flappy Bird (2024), via Flappy Bird YouTube

A clear departure from the original minimalistic design is also backed up with a premium currency that is set to add microtransactions to the new version. The change towards in-game purchases from an ad-supported model is another way to modernize this cultural phenomenon, but the odd circumstances behind the return remain.

With Dong Nguyen out of the picture and external parties involved, questions have arisen within the community as many fear that this isn’t the same game once they played and loved. Nevertheless, whether the revamped Flappy Bird can capture the same cultural zeitgeist as the original remains to be seen.

