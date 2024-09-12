‘The Elder Scrolls Online’ To Introduce First Non-Binary Companion Tanlorin, As Voiced By Drag King Vico Ortiz

Tanlorin (Vico Ortiz) makes their debut in The Elder Scrolls Online (2014), ZeniMax Studios/Bethesda Softworks

In following step with industry trends, popular MMORPG The Elder Scrolls Online will officially be adding a non-binary High Elf to its list of selectable player companions.

A knight is brought to his knees by a group of adventurers in The Elder Scrolls Online (2014), ZeniMax Studios/Bethesda Softworks

Tanlorin The Companion

Expected to arrive in Tamriel with the game’s upcoming Update 44, Tanlorin is a Dragonknight Altmer who “mixes Soul Magic with Dragonknight abilities”.

Described as “brash and energetic” and having a penchant for lock-picking, the High Elf is notably a dedicated supporter of the Aldmerio Dominion, one of three factions currently vying for both control of the Imperial city of Cyrodil.

With the right to rule over the whole of Tamriel resting on whomever sits on the city’s throne, Cyrodil has become a major PVP zone for the game – think Wintergrasp during World of Warcraft‘s The Wrath of the Lich King expansion but on a much larger scale – Tanlorin will seek to aid players by adding a bit of stealth action to their arsenal.

And as indicated by the game’s official use of the gender neutral ‘them’ pronoun in Tanlorin’s reveal, in addition to being heavily invested in the political intrigue of the country, the High Elf also identifies as non-binary.

The Elder Scrolls Online (@TESOnline) via X

Interestingly, while some players have correctly noted that the High Elf’s non-binary status is not unprecedented, as several Daedric Princes are canonically genderfluid. For example, Molag Bal has been referred to by different gendered titles in various texts.

However, what these players fail to realize is that in these examples, not only did the Daedric Princes take on such different identities in order to cause harm to and negatively influence Tamriel, but these figures aren’t exactly mortal.

Rather, they’re beings who originate from a higher plane of existence, thus making the entire argument a complete ‘apples-to-oranges’ comparison.

The Daedric Prince Ithelia (Alix Wilton Regan) returns to the physical world of Tamriel in The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road (2024), ZeniMax Studios/Bethesda Softworks

Who Is Vico Ortiz?

As note above, bringing to life this new ESO companion is Puerto Rican actor and drag king Vico Ortiz.

Perhaps best known for his Ricky Martin-inspired drag character Vico Suave and his time performing with the drag-parody-boy band Backstreet Butches, Ortiz has also provided voice work for numerous projects including serving as Swamp Thing ally Tefé Holland in MAX’s Harley Quinn and Serena in Cartoon Network’s Craig Before The Creek prequel film.

Notably, Ortiz’s upcoming appearance as Tanlorin will mark his first official video game role.

Vico Ortiz shares their take on how to create non-binary characters on The Q Agenda (2024), Latination

Mixed Reactions From The ESO Community

Unsurprisingly, both Tanlorin’s non-binary identity and his portrayal by Ortiz have sparked controversy among the game’s fanbase, with many taking to both social media and the game’s own forums to accuse developers ZeniMax of engaging in overly performative activism.

“Pointless virtue signaling,” criticized @deeplore5 on Twitter. “These companies never learn.”

@deeplore5 via X

“Gender: Mental illness,” likewise quipped @jake250_sf. “Got it.”

@jake250_sf via X

“Great, pander to the players who likely don’t buy s–t except for basic package and only live on Twitter,” lamented @OdahviingN7. “Since ESO is starting to do this, I can see TES 6 will probably start pushing this dogshit as well.”

@OdahviingN7 via X

Meanwhile, others still praised the attention of the new companion, particularly as they saw it as a win for ‘non-binary representation.’

“As a non-binary player, thank you for this representation!” exclaimed @crystallinecrow. “And gently, it would be *themself.”

@crystallinecrow via X

“Awesome!” praised @StolenDaughter.

@StolenDaughter via X

Likewise, @outlander_frog beamed, “I’m in love”.

outlander_frog via X

What’s Next for The Elder Scrolls Online?

While the reaction to Tanlorin’s inclusion has been mixed, it’s currently unknown whether or not it will have any effect on any of ESO‘s future creative decisions.

But for now, players who align with the Aldmeri Dominion’s goals can look forward to meeting Tanlorin and exploring the character’s unique storylines when they debut on October 28 for PC players and November 13 for their console counterparts.

A lesser Daedra summons Ithelia (Alix Wilton Regan) in The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road (2024), ZeniMax Studios/Bethesda Softworks

