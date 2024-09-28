Kim Kardashian Threatens Legal Action After Twitter User Accuses Her of Being Involved In The Diddy Case

Kim Kardashian meets with her restaurant team in The Kardashians (2022), Hulu

Ever since the allegations of rapper/entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs high profile ‘Freak Off Parties’ have become public knowledge, there has been an endless stream of people digging into exactly who attended these parties and what was happening at them.

Sean “Diddy” Combs makes an appearance on 73 Questions (2018), Vogue

Major Hollywood names such as Kevin Hart, Rick Ross, Lebron James, Meek Mill – among many others – have been seemingly implicated in one of the biggest scandals the entertainment industry has seen since Harvey Weinstein.

Diddy was recently arrested in Manhattan on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution among other pending legal charges. It has been alleged that Diddy not only hosted numerous high profile parties which involved the trafficking of both men and women to high profile guests for sexual means, but, similar to the operation that led to charges against Jeffrey Epstein, also recorded these illicit acts and used the evidence for blackmail purposes.

As a result of this arrest, many have been combing through old photos, videos, and interviews of Diddy and those associated with him publicly admitted to throwing these parties with the biggest names in the business.

The Kardashians | Manifesting | Hulu

One of the known frequent party goers is none other than Hollywood star Kim Kardashian, who is now desperately trying to fight back after being accused of being not just a regular party attendee, but an actual member of Diddy’s operation.

Not only are the Kardashians well known associates of Diddy, but Kim’s sister Khloe admitted in 2014 to attending one of Diddy’s parties and said that “half the people at the party she attended were butt naked.”

Last week, Twitter user @ShadowofEzra shared a video (which has since been removed) accusing her of blackmailing and drugging men on Diddy’s behalf. The user claimed that Kardashian was used as lure to attract men in the industry to Diddy’s parties, where they would then be drugged and photographed in compromising positions, the results being up for sale to the highest bidder.

Kardashian’s legal team took swift action against ShadowofEzra, with her lawyer, Christina Davis, quickly issuing a cease and desist order to the user accusing their statements of being “false and defamatory” and demanding the immediate removal of the post. The post was eventually taken down by X (formerly Twitter) as a violation of the platform’s rule but that did not help Kim cool down concerns that she had anything to do with Diddy’s troubles.

The Kardashians | Enjoying the Fruits of My Labor | Hulu

While the Diddy’s allegations are bad for Kardashian, going deeper down the rabbit hole reveals that the reality television star has been a part of a couple of scandals with very sinister undertones over the last couple of years.

In 2022, The luxury fashion brand Balenciaga, which Kardashian is an ambassador for, drew a multitude of anger over an ad campaign that featured multiple references to pedophilia and occult worship.

As pointed out by Twitter users, the ad campaign featured excerpts from two U.S. Supreme Court decisions relating to child abuse materials.

The first came from US v. Williams, in which the court upheld that a federal prohibition on the promotion of child abuse materials did not violate the First Amendment.

The second was from Ashcroft v. Free Speech Coalition, a 2002 case which concluded that the Child Pornography Prevention Act of 1996 (CPPA) violated free speech.

Given that these excerpts were featured alongside such imagery as children playing with a teddy bear in bondage gear, the revelation was very disturbing.

Kim Kardashian for Balenciaga

In other Balenciaga campaign photos, a copy of a book called Fire from the Sun by artist Michael Borremans, which features his self-made paintings of children running around naked, looking at and holding severed body parts covered in blood, can be seen in the background.

Despite the disturbing reveal, Kardashian decided to remain Balenciaga’s ambassador and continues to promote them today.

Other known associates of Kardashian include fashion icon Rick Owens, who is referred to as “The Lord of Darkness”, and Michele Lamy, both of whom are notorious for promoting Satanism and Occult themes in their ‘art campaigns’.

Rick Owens & Michele Lamy With Sorbet Magazine

Kardashian also has a connection with Marina Abramovic, described by the media as a performance artist but whose art has been criticized for promoting witchcraft and Satanism.

Exposed in the 2016 Wikileaks e-mail dump having connection to major politicians and celebrities, Abramovic’s activities include such disturbing acts as ‘spirit cooking’, when involves the using of real blood in creating ‘performance art’.

One of Abramovic well known ‘art pieces’ features the disturbing instruction, ‘cut deeply into the middle finger of the left hand. Eat the pain’.

Interestingly, earlier this year, Kim Kardashian suffered just such an injury on the middle finger on her left hand. And while she claimed this was caused by slamming her hand on a sliding glass door, considering the specificity of it all, one can’t help but raise their eyebrow.

Kim Kardashian gives a look into her home in The Kardashians (2022), Hulu

