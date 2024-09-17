‘Agatha All Along’ Stars Praise Disney Plus Series As “The Gayest Show On Marvel”, Argue “Witches Are Queer, Inherently, Just Because We Are Outcasts And Set Aside For Many Reasons”

Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) returns in Agatha: All Along (2024), Marvel Entertainment

According to the series’ lead cast, Agatha All Along is hands-down the ‘gayest’ project in the whole of the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon.

Agatha Harkness and the Scarlet Witch wield their respective magiks on Jim Cheung’s variant cover to Scarlet Witch Annual Vol. 1 #1 “The Teacher Versus The Student” (2023), Marvel Comics

RELATED: ‘Agatha All Along’ Star Joe Locke Says His Character Being Gay “Is Significant In That It’s A Part Of Him, But It’s Not A Huge Element Of The Plot”

This apparent fact was detailed to the public by stars Sasheer Zamata, Aubrey Plaza, and Ali Ahn while speaking with Variety’s Marc Malkin during the series’ red carpet premiere on September 16th.

Kicking things off was Zamata, who is set to appear in the series a race-swapped version of Jennifer Kale.

Asked by her host as to whether or not she agreed with the description of Agatha All Along as “the gayest project Marvel has ever done”, the actor affirmatively opined, “I would agree with that.”

“You’ll see when you watch,” teased the SNL alumni. “Witches are queer, inherently, just because we are outcasts and set aside for many reasons. This show shows a really good representation of different types of people and that we can all use the power we have within to go forward and be great.”

Jennifer Kale (Sasheer Zamata) gets a surprise visit from Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) in Agatha: All Along (2024), Marvel Entertainment

Offering her own two cents, Agatha Harkness actress Kathryn Hahn detailed, “What is the most exciting thing about it is that’s not exactly what it’s about. It’s so normalized.”

Next up was Plaza, the actor behind series original character Rio Vidal, who briefly affirmed, “It will be a gay explosion by the end of it.”

Then asked for her own answer to the question of whether or not the series was, in fact, the “gayest” Marvel project, Plaza beamed, “It better be, cause that’s what I signed up for. I think it is.”

Aubrey Plaza on #AgathaAllAlong getting called the gayest Marvel show:



“It better be, cause that's what I signed up for.” pic.twitter.com/kCQd6vt847 — Scarlet Witch Updates (@ScarletWitchUpd) September 17, 2024

RELATED: ‘Agatha All Along’ Cast And Creator Says Series Honors Original Marvel Comics But Adds Themes Of Female Empowerment: “A Witch Is Able To Live Outside Of The Mainstream Idea Of What We Think Of As A Woman”

From there, Ahn, who will portray the MCU’s version of minor Scarlet Witch ally Alice Gulliver, told Malkin, “It is the gayest show on Marvel.”

“There is a lot of pageantry we’re already competing with,” she said. “I think the thing that makes it more gay is that we are singing with Patti [LuPone, who will play a significantly-aged up incarnation of Lilia Calderu, a descendant of the first Baron Mordo who died in her debut issue].”

Alice Wu-Gulliver (Ali Ahn) fights back against the darkness in Agatha: All Along (2024), Marvel Entertainment

Interestingly, while the above trio sought to bring direct attention to the series’ gay identity, their co-star Joe Locke conversely sought to downplay the topic’s importance in relation to his own character, currently referred to officially as The Teen but identified by rumors and Disney Plus’ own subtitles as the Scarlet Witch’s son Billy Kaplan.

“It’s got many layers and gay is one of them,” said the actor. “That’s one of the great things about the show. … [The] Teen is a queer guy on the show, but it’s not the driving force, which I think is really great. It’s really nice to just have these positive queer characters.”

Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) silences Billy Kaplan (Joe Locke) in Agatha: All Along (2024), Marvel Entertainment

For those interested in checking out the “gayest” Marvel outing thus far, Agatha All Along will be ready for weekly summonings starting tomorrow, September 18th.

NEXT: ‘Agatha All Along’ Star Claims Show Will Be A New Chapter for Marvel’s ‘Queer’ Representation: “I Do Think There’s A Lot of Queerness In Witches”