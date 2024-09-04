‘Agatha All Along’ Star Claims Show Will Be A New Chapter for Marvel’s ‘Queer’ Representation: “I Do Think There’s A Lot of Queerness In Witches”

Source: WandaVision, Disney

According to Sasher Zamata, Disney+’s upcoming entry Agatha All Along will be a new chapter in LGBT representation for Marvel. The star makes the connection via witches and other communities historically finding themselves on the outside of society throughout the centuries.

Whether that drive will affect the quality of the show overall is anyone’s guess. Though this wouldn’t be the first push for Marvel.

Who is Jennifer Kale?

Sasheer Zamata is also joining the cast as Jennifer Kale. The character is pretty rooted in Marvel Comics lore. In the past, the sorceress has been linked to powerful figures like Doctor Strange, and in the Earth 616 version of the character, wanted to live a life with Ghost Rider.

The character was also part of the Midnight Sons, a team that deals with supernatural threats within the Marvel comic universe. Similar to DC’s own Justice League Dark.

Source: Rise of the Midnight Sons, Marvel

Sasheer Zamata’s Take on Jennifer Kale

Zamata’s excitement for her role is palpable. She noted, “I love that the show shows so many different types of witches and so many different types of people. We have different ages, different races, different types of love being displayed. It’s really special.”

And with that excitement, it seems that Sasheer has a very direct view of how the show will represent the LGBT community.

Source: WandaVision, Disney

Agatha All Along’s LGBT Push

It seems that, according to both the star and Marvel’s overall strategic push in its releases, Agatha All Along will strive to represent the LGBT community. In Marvel’s Disney+ lineup, this has been seen with shows such as Loki and the defunct The Eternals, which featured the first same-sex kiss in a Marvel movie.

With that said, Zamata expressed to PinkNews that the series will have an impact on queer audiences. Zamata said, “I think a lot of people will get a lot from it, but also I hope that queer audiences like it.”

She would go on to add, “I do think there’s a lot of queerness in witches, and being a witch, being the ‘other’, you’re cast out by nature, and you’re pushed aside for many reasons.”

Source: WandaVision, Marvel

What Does This Push Mean for the Show?

This begs the question, what exactly should fans expect? Currently, the MCU side of Disney+ hasn’t faired all the well. As we’ve seen with their Star Wars offerings, many fans have been critical of the treatment of classic characters. An example of this is She-Hulk with its questionable writing and unexplainable expense. (And this. What is this?)

WandaVision also had many detractors. On top of that, some criticized the second Doctor Strange film as just being a WandaVision-facing film. This doesn’t even include Moon-Knight which seems to have been forgotten since its release.

Whatever the case may be, viewers will be able to judge for themselves. Agatha All Along is slated to be released on September 18th. You can watch the latest trailer below: