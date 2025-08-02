‘Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc’ Rains Hellfire With New Trailer, Studio Mappa Uncertain About Series Continuing On TV Or Film: “We Are Going To Look At The Next Story And Decide From There”

Denji (Kikunosuke Toya) can't choose between Makima (Tomori Kusunoki) and Reze (Reina Ueda) in Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc (2025), Mappa

As Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc primes itself for its theatrical detonation with a new trailer, studio Mappa have offered not only an explanation regarding their controversial decision to continue their animated adaptation of Tatusku Fujimoto’s fan-favorite manga, but also a brief note as to their future production plans.

Denji (Kikunosuke Toya) squeals at the sight of Makima (Tomori Kusunoki) in Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc (2025), Mappa

Personally unveiled by Mappa President Manabu Ostuka and Vice President Hiroya Hasegawa as part of the studio’s industry panel at the recent Anime Expo 2025, the film’s explosive trailer kicks off with a lovestruck Denji (CV: Kikunosuke Toya – Donny in The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse) finding himself romantically torn between his boss, Public Safety Division 4 leader Makima (CV: Tomori Kusunoki – Nemu Miyao in Witch Watch) and former USSR experimentation subject, the Bomb Devil Reze (CV: Reina Ueda – Shizuka.Kuze in Takopi’s Original Sin).

“Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc” – Main Trailer

However, unaware to the titular hero as he recounts his dilemma to Pochita (CV: Shiori Izawa – Piyoko in Rooster Fighter) is the fact that both women are using their feminine whiles to manipulate him.

After eventually finding Denji and Reze sharing a romantic kiss, the trailer makes a fiery turn to the lovers-turned-enemies’ eventual battle, before ultimately concluding with their later reluctant team-up against one of the series most ferocious antagonists, the Typhoon Devil (CV: Eri Kitamura – Niko Harata in Call of the Night).

Reze (Reina Ueda) invites Denji (Kikunosuke Toya) for a swim in Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc (2025), Mappa

In a post-panel interview with Comicbook.com, the aforementioned President Otsuka addressed Studio Mappa’s controversial decision to adapt the Reze Arc as a film instead of a television season, explaining “We think that the original work from creator Tatsuki Fujimoto, the Reze Arc, was perfect as a film.”

“The cinematic expression, the action, the explosions look so much better as a film,” he added. “We also feel that this was the best way to give the story to the fans so that it could be as big as humanly possible.”

The Bomb Devil (Reina Ueda) launches an explosive assault on Chainsaw Man (Kikunosuke Toya) in Chainsaw Man – The Move: Reze Arc (2025), Mappa

In regards to the future of the Chainsaw Man anime proper, specifically whether it would continue on the silver or small screen, the Mappa president admitted that “We don’t know if this is going to be the trend moving forward, that we don’t know.”

“I think what we are going to do, like with did with Reze, is look at the next story and decide from there,” he said. “If the next arc works better as a film or if it works better as a television season, we’ll decide on that but we haven’t reached that decision as of yet.”

Reze (Reina Ueda) kisses Denji (Kikunosuke Toya) beneath a firework-lit sky in Chainsaw Man – The Move: Reze Arc (2025), Mappa

At current, Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc is set to slice its way into Japanese theaters on September 19th before revving into North America with the studio’s first ever R-rating on October 29th.

All episodes of the Chainsaw Man anime are now available on Crunchyroll, while the entirety of the original manga is available to read on Shueisha’s Manga Plus and Viz Media’s Shonen Jump Plus, with new chapters releasing on Tuesdays at 11:00 AM EST/8:00 AM PST.

