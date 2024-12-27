New ‘Chainsaw Man: Reze’ Trailer Confirms Extended Fight Scenes, Showcases New Explosive Animation Style As ‘Black Clover’ Anime Director Tatsuya Yoshihara Takes Over From Ryu Nakayama

Denji (Toya Kikunosuke) is ready to share the pain of his broken heart in Chainsaw Man: Reze (2025), MAPPA

Rejoice, Chainsaw Man fans! Following a year of radio silence since its initial announcement, studio MAPPA has returned to the Jump Festa Super Stage with the long-awaited trailer of the cinematic adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man — Chainsaw Man: Reze.

Denji (Toya Kikunosuke) celebrating outside a movie theater in ‘Chainsaw Man: Reze’ (2025), MAPPA.

Easily one of the year’s most anticipated trailers, this first look at the upcoming film was unveiled during the series’ Super Stage presentation at the recent 2024 Jump Festa event courtesy of the voice actors for Denji (CV: Kikunosuke Toya – Fubuki in The Elusive Samurai), Aki Hayakawa (CV: Shogo Sakata – Jun Shirosaki in Love Is Indivisible by Twins), Makima (CV: Tomori Kusunoki – Karen Kohiruimaki in Sword Art Online Alternative: Gun Gale Online), Power (Ai Fairouz – Kikoru Shinomiya in Kaiju No. 8 ) and Angel Devil (CV: Maaya Uchida – Christine in Lazarus).

Adapting the bloody and heartbreaking fifth arc of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s original manga, MAPPA’s upcoming film will see Denji falling head over heels for the titular Reze (CV: Reina Ueda – Shizuku in Takopi’s Original Sin), a soft-spoken young woman who takes a quick liking to the rip-cord-wielding hero.

Sadly, little does Denji know that the woman who has currently set his heart ablaze is actually the Bomb Devil, a USSR-trained super-soldier-slash-Devil hybrid sent by the Soviets to literally steal Chainsaw Man’s heart – as in, the actual, physical beating organ – by any means necessary.

Reze (Reina Ueda) is ready to explode in Chainsaw Man: Reze (2025), MAPPA.

Based on the trailer, it seems studio MAPPA listened to Japanese fan feedback regarding their animation direction, as unlike their work on the anime’s first season, wherein they controversially attempted to translate Fujimoto’s work into a realistic, live-action-emulating style, it appears their take on Chainsaw Man: Reze will keep true to the source material’s chaotic, surrealistic, and explosively-colored identity.

Further, the brief teaser also confirms we’re getting more Devil-on-Devil bloodshed, as the film’s fight scenes will be extended from their original form.

Notably, the drastic shift in art direction comes at the behest of the film’s new director Tatsuya Yoshihara.

Perhaps best known for directing both the Black Clover anime and the action sequences in Chainsaw Man‘s first season, Yoshihara is stepping in to replace overall Chainsaw Man Season 1 director Ryu Nakayama following the aforementioned wave of backlash he received from fans.

Reze (Reina Ueda) invites Denji (Toya Kikunosuke) for a swim in Chainsaw Man: Reze (2025), MAPPA.

While the film has yet to receive an official release date, during the Jump Festa panel, Toya offered the hint (as machine translated by DeepL) that Chainsaw Man Reze would release “around the time of the typhoon in 2025”.

On one hand, this may have been a reference to Japan’s annual typhoon season, thus suggesting that it could come out sometime between May and October of next year. However, there’s also the chance that the Denji voice actor was making a specific reference to October 7th, the day when the second main antagonist of the Bomb Girl Devil Arc, the Typhoon Devil, made their 2019 debut in Chapter 42 of Fujimoto’s manga.

Reze (Reina Ueda) proves the old adage ‘Looks can be deceiving’ in Chainsaw Man: Reze (2025), MAPPA.

Ultimately, whether there’s something to this speculation or not will come to be revealed as the new year progresses.

And until we know more, all 12 episodes of the Chainsaw Man anime’s first season are available to stream on Crunchyroll, while new chapters of the Chainsaw Man manga are released every Tuesday on Manga Plus and Viz Media at 10 AM EST/7 AM PST.

