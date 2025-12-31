Anime

‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ Unsheathes ‘Part 4’ Release Date, Tite Kubo Reveals Anime Original Scenes Featuring Adult Hitsugaya

Tōshirō Hitsugaya (Romi Park) regains full control over his Bankai in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 16 "The Fundamental Virulence" (2023), Studio Pierrot

In making sure fans end the year with their Bankai-ype turned up to an all-time high, Shueisha blew away this holiday season with the reveal of not just the trailer for the long-awaited Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity, but also official confirmation of its release date.

Ichigo Kurosaki (Masakazu Morita) launches assault against Yhwach (Takayuki Sugou) in Bleach: Thousand- Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity (2026), Pierrot Films

RELATED: ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4’ To Feature Scenes And Characters Not Seen In Original Manga, More Involvement From Tite Kubo Than “All Of Parts 1-3 Combined”

Hands down one of the most anticipated releases of the coming year, these production updates for The Calamity were unveiled the weekend before Christmas courtesy of the series’ Jump Festa 2025 Super Stage panel, where the news was delivered by the voice actors for Ichigo Kurosaki (CV: Masakazu Morita – Shin in Kingdom), Ishida Uryu (CV: Noriaki Sugiyama – Grim in Twisted Wonderland), Orihime Inoue (CV: Yuki Matsuoka – Note in Super Dragon Ball Heroes), and Chad Yasutora (CV: Hiroki Yasumoto – Charon in Fire Force).

Though brief in its run-time, said teaser trailer opens with a montage of still-shots taken from across the Three Realms – Huecho Mundo, the Soul Society, and the Human Realm – before snapping viewers back to the reality that come the start of The Calamity and its final battle, the Quincy King Yhwach (CV: Takayuki Sugo – Shinpachi Nagakura in Golden Kamuy) will have terrifyingly transcended “omniscience and omnipotence” by gaining full control over The Almighty and the Soul King’s combined powers.

TV anime “BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War Arc – The Calamity” teaser PV | ON AIR 2026.07

While Ichicgo and crew seem completely outmatched on the surface, the Quincy King, as revealed in Part 3’s season finale, still has a glaring Achillles Heel in his ‘other-half’, Jungram Haschwalth (CV: Yuuichirou Umehara – Leona Kingscholar in Twisted Wonderland), the Sternritter Grandmaster who receives access to a weaker version of The Almighty whenever the latter falls asleep and whose recent use of the power has revealed a forthcoming betrayal by Yhwach.

Though powerless to change the future outright, Jungram will eventually come to stand against his former partner, his attempted defiance ultimately opening up the way for Ichicgo, as seen in the teaser’s big bang of a conclusion, to tap into his ultimate, Horn of Salvation form.

Jugram Haschwalth (Yuuichirou Umehara) with The Almighty in Bleach: Thousand- Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity (2026), Pierrot Films

RELATED: ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3’ Confirms Release Date, Will Feature “More CGI” Than Previous Seasons

Closing with the confirmation that The Calamity will begin airing this July, the trailer was followed-up by the on-stage screening of a video interview with Bleach creator Tite Kubo, who per a translation provided by Twitter user @IchigoTaicho0, informed fans, “Regarding my role as Chief Supervisor for the anime and the final cour. The final cour is called The Calamity and as of now, I’ve already finished supervising nearly all of the storyboards and related material.”

“With about half of the voice recording sessions also completed, so I feel like we’ve hit a major turning point,” he added. “In any case, I’ve been deeply involved in every part of the production, and I’ve been part of everything, one way or another. I think it’s coming together quite nicely. Or rather… I’m honestly looking forward to it myself.””

From there asked as to which scene from Part 4, if any, he was looking forward to seeing on screen, the mangaka asserted, “How should I put it…since there are a lot of expectations riding on it, I really hope it turns out great. That thing with Hitsugaya is in it too. Aside from that. There’s also some original content this time (not in the manga), and those parts personally have me quite curious about how they’ll play out”.

Drawing his message to a close, Kubo exclaimed, “To all the fans, It was finally announced that The Calamity will air in July next year. With that announcement, I personally feel a bit relieved. I hope everyone can look forward to it”.

As noted above, in the trailer, and by Kubo himself, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity is currently on track to hit Disney Plus in July 2026.

NEXT: ‘Naruto’ And ‘Bleach’ Anime Studio President Rejects Idea That Anime Should Conform To Western Standards: “If You Make Animation With That In Mind, It Will Become Increasingly Boring”