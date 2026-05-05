Anime

Crunchyroll Localizers Completely Botches ‘Reborn As A Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon’ Season 3 Anime English Dub

Angry Boxxo (Jun Fukuyama) in Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon Season 3 Episode 1 "Each to their own story" (2026), Studio Gokumi

While the looming AI threat is pushing Crunchyroll’s in-house English subtitle localization team to actually do their job, the streaming platform’s in-house English language dub team is still localizing anime like it is 1996, with their latest victim being Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon Season 3.

Shocked Boxxo (Jun Fukuyama) in Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon Season 3 Episode 1 “Each to their own story” (2026), Studio Gokumi

Adapted from the isekai light novel series by Hirukuma, Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon centers around a Japanese vending machine otaku, who after being crushed by a random falling vending machine, is reincarnated in a dungeon as the ultimate sentient vending machine called Boxxo (CV: Jun Fukuyama.- Kraft Lawrence in Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf). His mobility, visibility, and vocabulary may be extremely limited to that of the typical vending machine, but the types of vending machines and contents he vends are based on what he purchased in his previous life.

Boxxo (Jun Fukuyama) in Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon Season 3 Episode 1 “Each to their own story” (2026), Studio Gokumi

Bounding into Comics has gone through the latest season’s English language dub first three episodes, and uncovered the most egregious changes occurred in episode 3, specifically when Boxxo discovers that the Snow Spirit Sulream’s (CV: Ryouko Shiraishi – Rose Woodville in Digimon Beatbreak) curse on the Menagerie of Fools Captain Kerioyl’s son Ash (CV: Mao Yabuki) is a complete farce.

Boxxo in the anime streaming platform’s English subtitles responds “Then his agony was just a performance for our benefit?”

Boxxo’s (Jun Fukuyama) revelation of Sulream (Ryouko Shiraishi) and Ash’s (Mao Yabuki) farce in Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon Season 3 Episode 3 “A Stay in Enemy Territory” (2026), Studio Gokumi

Crunchyroll’s English dub localization team, however, rewrote the dialogue with nonsensical slang “Meaning the munchkin went method and totally had us marking out.”

Boxxo’s (Garrett Storms) revelation of Sulream and Ash’s (Darien Mcarthur) farce in Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon Season 3 Episode 3 “A Stay in Enemy Territory” (2026), Studio Gokumi

It continues upon the sentient vending machine’s realization of Sulream’s predatory motive toward the captain’s young son. In the anime streaming platform’s English subtitles, Boxxo pleas “This is not a safe person! I thought you’d awakened from a long sleep to find yourself a hostage! The captain’s son’s life is too tragic!”

Boxxo (Jun Fukuyama) realizes Sulream (Ryouko Shiraishi) predatory attraction towards Ash (Mao Yabuki) in Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon Season 3 Episode 3 “A Stay in Enemy Territory” (2026), Studio Gokumi

Crunchyroll’s in-house English dub localization team, however took it upon themselves to rewrite this dialogue in favor of their activist fanfiction “That chick belongs on a registry! This poor kid got curse whammied then woke up only to be held hostage! It’s like a Russian novel, anime style!”

Boxxo (Garrett Storms) realizes Sulream predatory attraction towards Ash (Darien McArthur) in Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon Season 3 Episode 3 “A Stay in Enemy Territory” (2026), Studio Gokumi

The scene continues with Boxxo attempting to rationalize the bizarre interaction he is witnessing between the young boy and the adult snow spirit. In the Crunchyroll English subtitles, the sentient vending machine ponders “Wait he seems to respect Sulream, too…Oh! Since snow people are children until they become adults, maybe this isn’t as bad as it seems? Wait forget that line of thought! What am I gonna do?!”

Boxxo (Jun Fukuyama) attempting to rationalize the bizarre situation in Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon Season 3 Episode 3 “A Stay in Enemy Territory” (2026), Studio Gokumi

Meanwhile, the anime streaming platform’s English dub continues to rewrite the dialogue and replace it with their fanfiction “Why does he seem to respect that walking after-school special? Oh, lifeline! Since snow people until they suddenly become adults, maybe the ick factor is reduced? I did not just think that! This is whack!”

Boxxo (Garrett Storms) attempting to rationalize the bizarre situation in Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon Season 3 Episode 3 “A Stay in Enemy Territory” (2026), Studio Gokumi