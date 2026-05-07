Anime

Wit Studio Unveils Episode Count And Release Date For Netflix’s One Piece Anime Reboot, The One Piece

Monkey D. Luffy launching an attack in The One Piece concept art (2027), Wit Studio

As the fight against Imu intensifies in Eiichiro Oda’s manga, the Straw Hats resume their adventures in Elbaf in Toei Animation’s long-running anime. And as the crew sets sail into Alabasta for the season of Netflix’s live-action iteration, the streaming platform is gearing up for the launch of Wit Studio’s highly anticipated anime reboot of Oda’s manga, The One Piece.

The Straw Hat Pirates as depicted in The One Piece Concept Art (2027), Wit Studio

Initially announced at Jump Festa 2024, The One Piece is intended to be a “new and improved” version of the anime adaptation. Following nearly two years of radio silence on the project, on May 5th, Netflix and Wit have at last disclosed information on the long-awaited reboot’s first season.

Produced by Wit Studios, Shueisha, Fuji Television Network, and Toei Animation, The One Piece will be helmed by director Masashi Koizuka (Attack on Titan) with scriptwriter Taku Kishimoto (Sakamoto Days) penning the script as well as featuring character designs from the series chief animation directors Kyoji Asano (Attack on Titan) and Takatoshi Honda (The First Slam Dunk).

Shanks and young Monkery D, Luffy in Foosha Village as depicted in The One Piece Episode 1 Concept Art (2026), Wit Studio

Wit Studio and Netflix confirmed per the streaming platform’s official news website, Tudum, the anime’s first season will consist of seven episodes with an estimated total runtime of around 300 minutes. The One Piece Season 1 is set to adapt the first 50 chapters of the introductory arc of Eiichiro Oda’s manga called the East Blue Saga, which includes everything from Luffy’s introduction up to the Straw Hat Captain’s first encounter with Sanji at the floating restaurant Baratie.

Netflix and Wit Studio have yet to release an official trailer for The One Piece at the time of this writing, which has raised concerns among fans about the status of the anime’s production. Instead, the only images fans have seen of the highly anticipated anime reboot are through character design sheets and concept art of various scenes featured in the East Blue Saga.

Wit Studio Co-Founder Tetsuya Nakatake addressed fans’ concerns over The One Piece anime’s trailer with a statement posted to their personal X account, as translated by AI machine translation.

“Although only a small amount of information about The One Piece has been revealed so far, the effort our core team has poured into polishing every single scene has already transformed into incredibly powerful animation quality,” he stated. “Even though no footage has been shown publicly yet, we’re confident this is a work we can proudly present to everyone. We hope you’ll look forward to it and enjoy it when the time comes. Thank you for all your support.”

Wit Studio Co-Founder Tetsuya Nakatake via Twitter

The One Piece Season 1 sets sail with all seven episodes in February 2027 on Netflix.