‘Bigfoot Knows Karate’ #1 Review: A Cryptid Kaiju Brawl In Hilarious Debut Issue From Homebrewed Comics

Bigfoot is ready to slice, and dice in Bigfoot Knows Karate Volume 1 Issue #1 (2025). Words by Casey Allen and Dan Price. Art and cover by Dan Price. Homebrewed Comics.

That’s right, I said “Cryptid Kaiju Brawl”!

Cover of Bigfoot Knows Karate Volume 1 Issue #1 (2025). Words by Casey Allen and Dan Price. Art and cover by Dan Price. Homebrewed Comics

RELATED: ‘Shelby Oaks’ Review — Found Footage Horror Gets Stuckmannized

What was once a hypothetical conversation amongst monster fans (that generally took place within dark, smoke-filled rooms full of snacks) has come to life in the new comic book series, Bigfoot Knows Karate, from Dan Price (creator, co-writer, illustrator), and Casey Allen (co-writer, editor), featuring back matter artwork by Luis Thomas and Adam Caswell. Let the battle of the mythical beasts begin!

Aside from knowing the art of karate, Bigfoot wanders the wilderness like Caine from the classic TV series, Kung Fu, while trying to find balance in his solitary life. Whether it’s by interfering with nature to save a cute animal or laying the hairy smackdown on a pair of hunters who picked the worst possible time to be a terrible aim with their rifles. This badass forest yeti works hard to keep his mind and domain clear of distractions.

Bigfoot has a soft spot for soft tails in Bigfoot Knows Karate Volume 1 Issue #1 (2025). Words by Casey Allen and Dan Price. Art by Dan Price. Homebrewed Comics.

RELATED: Bounding Into Halloween Concludes With ‘Trick ‘r Treat’ (2007) & ‘Trick Or Treat’ (1986) On Night 31

However, this comes to an earth-shaking halt when Bigfoot is attacked by a hideously familiar face to horror hounds, but whose name cannot be properly pronounced with mere human vocal cords. That’s when the samurai Sasquatch finds out that he’s not as alone out in the wild as he originally thought.

Bigfoot Knows Karate has been described as “Godzilla vs King Kong meets Kill Bill,” but I would like to personally add that it also has the grim overtone of Primal from Adult Swim, and the humor of an R-rated One Punch Man.

Our hairy hero squares off against the thing that should not be in Bigfoot Knows Karate Volume 1 Issue #1 (2025). Words by Casey Allen and Dan Price. Art by Dan Price. Homebrewed Comics.

It opens with a meditative narration that the character contradicts with his actions, and he does so with bloody enthusiasm. Anyone who enjoys monster mash stories will dig this new take.

Will Bigfoot triumph over the eldritch horror and send his tentacled ass back to R’lyeh?!? Find out by going to the Homebrewed Comics website and catch a digital sighting of Bigfoot Knows Karate #1 today!

Back matter artwork in Bigfoot Knows Karate volume 1 issue #1 (2025) by Luis Thomas and Adam Caswell. Homebrewed Comics.

NEXT: Image Comics’ ‘Feral’ #4 Review – The Plot Becomes Thicker Than Fur

Dante Aaricks By A writer of Horror, or any other genre that allows the macabre to trespass, Dante Aaricks is also a ... More about Dante Aaricks