‘Caspian Porter’ #1 Review: Debut From Homebrewed Comics Walks Entertaining Line Between Modern Space Adventures And Classic Pulp

The hapless hero makes his escape in Caspian Porter Issue #1 Volume 1 (2025). Words by Drew Lenhart. Art and colors by Juan Fleites. Homebrewed Comics.

Cover of Caspian Porter Issue #1 Volume 1 (2025). Words by Drew Lenhart. Art by Juan Fleites. Cover colors by Jonathan Wetmore. Homebrewed Comics.

Now, let’s get ready for an evening of action, and intrigue from beyond our exosphere. Come along as we launch into the year 2086…THE WORLD OF TOMORROW!!!

From the interstellar trio of Drew Lenhart (story, letters, editor, creator), Juan Fleites (illustrations, interior colors), and Jonathan Wetmore (cover colors) comes the debut issue of Caspian Porter. He’s a hot-headed, recklessly impulsive former security guard for the United Space Force turned carrier for the SMCI Corporation, but this doesn’t make him a delivery boy.

Caspian bets the farm on a very bad hand in Caspian Porter Issue #1 Volume 1 (2025). Words by Drew Lenhart. Art and colors by Juan Fleites. Homebrewed Comics.

Nor was he ever a monarch from the fabled land of Narnia. He’s handy in a fight, but he also lacks forethought, and misfortune follows him like an enemy’s space probe. Watch as every bad decision leads to more danger, more laughs, and more ray guns.

Our story begins aboard the primary hub of the SMCI Corporation, Space Station No. 1, where we find our hapless hero waking up to the mothership of all hangovers after betting his cargo in an extremely bad hand of drunken poker the night before.

Caspian is compensated for his loss in the pitying arms of beautiful stranger that he doesn’t remember meeting. However, he soon finds out that there’s more to this altruistic soul than meets the bloodshot eye, and the shocking truth has him dodging death rays while racing for the nearest escape hatch.

Our hero may have lost at cards, but he didn’t walk away emptyhanded in Caspian Porter Issue #1 Volume 1 (2025). Words by Drew Lenhart. Art and colors by Juan Fleites. Homebrewed Comics.

This is only the first issue, but it comes off like the episodic space adventures from ancient times, and just like those treasured time capsules, it leaves you dying to know what happens next. Retro enthusiasts should appreciate the Buck Rogers/Flash Gordon vibes, or Space Adventure Cobra for the slightly-less old (but more cultured!) crowd.

The tadpoles out there will most likely make a connection to the MCU’s Peter Quill, but the truth is that a cocky ship captain never goes out of style. The story keeps you riveted while the artwork walks a fine line between modern Sci-Fi comics and classic pulp. Highly recommended to fans of the genre.

Caspian realizes that his pursuers aren’t the best shot in the galaxy in Caspian Porter Issue #1 Volume 1 (2025). Words by Drew Lenhart. Art and colors by Juan Fleites. Homebrewed Comics.

Blast off to your nearest local comic shop and order them to pick-up Caspian Porter from Homebrewed Comics through Philbo Distribution. or just go to the HC website for a digital copy. See You, Space Cowboys…

