Comic Books

Hello Kitty Comic Series Announced by IDW Publishing

Credit: IDW Publishing Hello Kitty Comics

In comic book news, an exciting new series is on the way. For decades, Hello Kitty has been a global icon featuring adorable friends, heartwarming messages, and all-around comforting vibes. And while she’s had her own games, movies, and fashion line, and more, it’s been announced that Hello Kitty comics are the next best thing.

Announced by IDW Publishing, Sanrio is getting a whole new series just for them. And thankfully, this isn’t just a one-time deal, as the new comic book, Hello Kitty and Friends: Hello World!, is going to be the start of a long comic book series.

The series is written by fan-favorite Mariko Tamaki, known for Detective Comics and This One Summer. The art is going to be done by a rising star, Cody Lemieux.

Currently, the comic book series will arrive on August 12, with pre-orders closing on June 29. This is a huge deal for fans, plus it’s the first major push into Western-style comics, an amazing milestone for the Sanrio mascot.

The official synopsis for the story says, “Everything is going well in Hello Kitty’s life: Her friends are happy, her radio show is popular, and she even has the perfect gift to give! But all of that comes to a screeching halt when My Melody bursts in to reveal that her bow has gone missing!”

Google Commons, Hello Kitty

“Suddenly, the iconic symbols of our favorite characters all start disappearing, and it’s up to Hello Kitty to solve the case! But that’s not all – as friends start to suspect each other, our super detective must solve the mystery and keep everyone together! It’s a mess only Hello Kitty can solve!”

While the love for Hello Kitty hasn’t slowed down over the years, this is a great chance for Hello Kitty to grow even more. For die-hard fans, this is a great way to start up a new collection, and for entry fans, this is the perfect way to get into the franchise.

“It’s truly an honor to team up with Sanrio to create Hello Kitty comics,” The CEO of IDW Publishing, Davidi Jonas, said in the official release. “We’re thrilled to craft comics that celebrate the cute and fun spirit of the franchise while uplifting readers of every age. We can’t wait for these comics to bring inspiring and joyful stories to comic shops everywhere.”