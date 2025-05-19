Ironheart Co-Creator Slams Marvel Studios For Shortchanging Comic Book Talent: “The Compensation Model Hasn’t Kept Pace With The Success”

Ironheart dons her first suit of armor on Mike Deodato Jr.'s cover to Invincible Iron Man Vol. 3 #9 (2016), Marvel Comics

Ahead of the upcoming premiere of the character’s Disney Plus series, veteran artist and Ironheart co-creator Mike Deodato. Jr has added his voice to the growing chorus of comic book creators who have found themselves fed up with Marvel Studios’ refusal to properly compensate the writers and artists whose works helped establish the MCU as a multi-billion dollar enterprise.

Riri Williams makes her debut in Invincible Iron Man Vol. 3 #7 (2016), Marvel Comics. Words by Brian Michael Bendis, art by Mike Deodato Jr., Frank Martin Jr., and Clayton Cowles.

The former Marvel Comics artist, who prior to his 2019 decision to break from the publisher in order to pursue his own projects penciled the New Avengers-era of Amazing Spider-Man Vol. 1, Norman Osborn’s time in control of the titular team in Thunderbolts Vol. 1, and Riri William’s official debut in the Brian Michael Bendis-penned Invincible Iron Man Vol. 3, took aim at the Disney subsidiary’s corporate greed on May 13th, the day before the official debut of Ironheart‘s first trailer.

Marvel Television’s Ironheart | Official Trailer | Disney+

Taking to his various social media accounts with his thoughts, Deodato Jr. shared a Disney Plus-hosted teaser of said trailer and began, “As a comic book artist, there are few feelings more satisfying than seeing a character you helped create come to life on the big screen.”

“Tomorrow, the trailer for Ironheart drops, and I’m thrilled to share a scene from the preview featuring a moment I originally brought to life on the comics page,” he added, referring to the scene wherein the title heroine stops a truck dead in its tracks by smashing its hood in, which he originally depicted in Invincible Iron Man Vol. 3 #11. “Riri Williams, a character I co-created with the amazing Brian Michael Bendis, is finally taking flight, and the result is stunning. It’s a powerful reminder of the magic that happens when imagination meets real-world production.”

However, that was where his praise ended, as from there, Deodato Jr. admitted, “But as much as I celebrate this moment, there’s a bitter edge to it. You see, while Marvel has built an empire worth billions on the backs of its creators, the compensation model hasn’t kept pace with the success.”

“I’m in a good place, one of the best-paid creators in the industry, and I truly appreciate that,” said the artist. “But it’s not about me. It’s about the principle. When a character you poured your heart into helps fuel the engine of a multi-billion-dollar machine, a small share of that success feels only fair.”

Ironheart stops a truck of escaped convicts in Invincible Iron Man Vol. 3 #11 (2016), Marvel Comics. Words by Brian Michael Bendis, art by Mike Deodato Jr., Frank Martin Jr., and Clayton Cowles.

“Creators don’t ask for billions or even millions,” he continued. “Just a nod, a bit of recognition, and a share that reflects the contribution they’ve made. It’s not just good ethics—it’s good business. Happy creators stay invested, inspired, and loyal. But when the business side doesn’t match the creative investment, creators naturally drift toward projects where they retain control, where their work can lead to lasting financial security. That’s why more and more of us are focusing on creator-owned projects, where we can truly share in the success of our creations.”

Drawing his thoughts to a close, Deodato Jr. asserted, “I’m not bitter, just realistic. I’m proud to see Riri come to life, and I’ll always appreciate the fans who make that possible. But I hope one day, the companies that thrive on our imaginations will truly recognize the value we bring to the table.”

“Marvel, you can do better,” he concluded. “And I genuinely hope you will, for the sake of the characters we love and the creators who bring them to life.”

Ironheart drops out of M.I.T. in Invincible Iron Man Vol. 3 #9 (2016), Marvel Comics. Words by Brian Michael Bendis, art by Mike Deodato Jr., Frank Martin Jr., and Clayton Cowles.

Spencer Baculi By As of December 2023, Spencer is the Editor-in-Chief of Bounding Into Comics. A life-long anime fan, comic book reader, ... More about Spencer Baculi