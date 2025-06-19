Original ‘Spider-Man: The Animated Series’ Writer “NOT Involved” With ‘Spider-Man ’94’ Sequel Comic: “I Have Long Ago Abandoned All Expectation That Marvel Would Acknowledge Any Of My Contributions”

Peter Parker (Christopher Daniel Barnes) and Ben Reilly (Christopher Daniel Barnes) are surprised to find themselves suddenly returned to Madame Web's (Joan Lee) lair in Spider-Man: The Animated Series Season 5 Episode 13 "Farewell, Spider-Man" (1995), Marvel Entertainment

After nearly 30-years, Marvel Comics is finally following up on the cliffhanger ending that closed out Spider-Man: The Animated Series‘ with Spider-Man ’94, an upcoming comic book miniseries set to both resolve the mystery of Mary-Jane’s disappearance and subsequently introduce the web-slinger to a new bevy of adventures, fights, and drama – all of which, unfortunately, will have no involvement from original series writer John Semper.

Flash Thompson (N/A), Peter Parker (N/A), and Mary-Jane Watson (N/A) watch on as the X-Men attempt to stop the fall of Asteroid M in X-Men ’97 Season 1 Episode 10 ‘Tolerance is Extinction – Part 3’ (2024), Disney Plus

Running four-issues total and named after the year in which its source material debuted, Spider-Man ’94 will see veteran Spider-writer J.M. DeMatteis, who fans may best know for his work on the Kraven’s Last Hunt and Clone Saga story arcs, teaming up with current Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse Vol. 1 artist Jim Towe to explore just what happened to MJ – the real one, not her hydro-clone – after she was thrown off the George Washington Bridge by the Green Goblin (in the series’ recreation of The Night Gwen Stacy Died), fell into a portal, and ultimately became trapped in Limbo.

Mary-Jane (Sara Ballantine) finds herself adrift in Limbo in Spider-Man: The Animated Series Season 3 Episode 14 “Turning Point” (1995), Marvel Entertainment

Per the book’s official announcement press release, as provided by Marvel Comics:

“After searching to the ends of the Multiverse, PETER PARKER – the AMAZING, the SPECTACULAR, the RADIOACTIVE Web-Head himself – A.K.A. SPIDER-MAN, swings back into the streets of New York City with his beloved Mary Jane WATSON in tow! But what’s this? One of these villains is not like the others: Witness this universe’s debut of not one, but TWO of Spider-Man’s greatest villains from the comics!

“Legendary Spider-Scribe J.M. DeMATTEIS and rising star artist JIM TOWE bring you the return you’ve all been waiting thirty years for! And you’re never going to expect the twists and turns ahead for your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man! Break out your action figures, and post up in front of the TV as we bring you back to the greatest era of animated super hero television in history!”

Peter Parker loves Mary-Jane on Nick Bradshaw’s cover to Spider-Man ’94 Vol. 1 #1 (2025), Marvel Comics

Offering his thoughts on his new assignment to IGN, DeMatteis beamed, “The 1990s Spider-Man animated series has become a beloved part of Spidey lore—it was the introduction to Peter Parker and his universe for an entire generation—and I’m delighted to be diving back into that universe.”

“We’re treating this as the next season of the show, which means introducing new villains, new challenges, new adventures for Peter—while doing our best to remain true to the creative spirit that John Semper and Company established with the original show,” he added.

Venom is in hot pursuit of Peter Parker on Ron Lim’s variant cover to Spider-Man ’94 Vol. 1 #1 (2025), Marvel Comics

Yet, despite supposedly hoping to “remain true” to his “creative spirit”, Semper has revealed that Marvel apparently made zero effort to get his input on Spider-Man ’94.

Responding to the news via a lengthy post shared to his personal Twitter account, the still-working scribe behind such recent animated outings as Justice League Action and Green Lantern: Beware My Power explained:

“I got a text message this morning from my good friend, Matt Dunford, telling me that Marvel is ‘continuing’ my Spider-Man animated series in comic book form in a four-issue limited series called Spider-Man ’94. Since I will no doubt be asked about it by fans of the series: NO, I am NOT involved with this comic book and no one at Marvel approached me to be involved in any way.

Symbiote Spider-Man is mint in box on John Tyler Christopher’s variant cover to Spider-Man ’94 Vol. 1 #1 (2025), Marvel Comics

“Matt’s text message was the first I heard of it, the internet tells me that J.M. DeMatteis is the wirter of the comic book, and I have nothing but the greatest respect for him. His amazing body of work over the years in both animation and comic books speaks for itself, and I’m positive this new comic is in great hands.

“I hired him years ago to participate in writing one episode of my series (which ran for 65 episodes) and I thoroughly enjoyed working with him. Where he now chooses to take the series story-wise is entirely his decision. But for the record, they are NOT my creative choices, nor do they represent any oversight by me.

“Yes, it would have been nice (some might even say, respectful) if Marvel had reached out to me at some point as a courtesy. But I have long ago abandoned all expectation that Marvel would acknowledge any of my contributions to the Marvel universe – like, for instance, my creation of what is now known as the ‘Spider-Verse’ [as debuted in 1998 during the first half of the series’ two-part finale, Spider Wars Chapter 1: I Really, Really Hate Clones].”

Spider-Man (Christopher Daniel Barnes) meets a group of his alternate-selves in Spider-Man: The Animated Series Season 5 Episode 12 “I Really, Really Hate Clones” (1995), Marvel Entertainment

“So I wish them well and encourage us all to celebrate with good cheer this 30th anniversary year of Spider-Man: The Animated Series. And keep your eyes on all my socials, especially YouTube, because I intend to launch my own celebration of my series in the very near future! In the immortal words of my mentor, Stan the Man…’Nuff said!

“P.S.: If you’re still reading this far, since I have your attention, I would be remiss not to mention that my latest animated series, Weather Hunts, for which I am one of the Executive Producers and the one and only head writer, will be debuting on PBS in September. Created by Al Roker, it teachers kids the science of weather and boasts an all-star cast that includes LeVar Burton, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Holly Robinson Peete. Also in the cast is Rodney Saulsberry, who was the voice of Joe ‘Robby’ Robertson in Spider-Man: TAS! So, gather your kids together and check it out this Fall. Excelsior!”

Archive Link John Semper Jr. (@johnsemper) via Twitter

Featuring variant covers by Nick Bradshaw, Ron Lim, and John Tyler Christopher, the first issue of Spider-Man ’94 is currently set to hit shelves on September 3rd.

