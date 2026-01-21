Comic Books

‘DC K.O. Boss Battle’ Writers Picks A Definitive Side In Superman Vs. Homelander Debate

Superman clocks Homelander in DC K.O.: Boss Battle Vol. 1 #1 (2026), DC. Words by Jeremy Adams, art by Ronan Cliquet, Carmine Di Gianddomenico, Kieran McKeown, and Pablo M. Collar, and Hi-Fi.

With the announcement of Superman and Homelander’s upcoming DC K.O Boss Battle match-up having sparked an endless number of power-scaling and ‘Who would win?’ arguments, many have wondered as to just how accurately writer Jeremy Adams will handle the superpowered brawl, especially in light of The Boys‘ television popularity – but thankfully, his vote for who should rightfully emerge victorious suggests he knows what he’s doing.

Superman and Homelander trade eye beams on Darick Robertson & Diego Rodriguez’s variant cover to DC K.O.: Boss Battle Vol. 1 #1 (2025), DC

First announced during last year’s New York Comic Con, the upcoming one-shot will see the DC K.O. tournament’s final our – Superman, Wonder Woman, Lex Luthor, and the Joker – joined by the previously-knocked out Batwoman, Black Lightning, Plastic Man, and Star Sapphire to form the ‘Temporary Eight’, a multiversal ‘strike squad’ intended to collect additional reserves of the conflict-generated and reality-warping Omega Energy ahead of the final showdown with Darkseid’s seemingly-manipulated Absolute Trinity.

But rather than just the many worlds of the DC multiverse, the mission will see each combatant making a visit to a third-party reality and throwing down with one of their more notable residents, with planned match-ups set to include:

Batwoman finds herself the unexepected guest of Vampirella in DC K.O.: Boss Battle Vol. 1 #1 (2026), DC. Words by Jeremy Adams, art by Ronan Cliquet, Carmine Di Gianddomenico, Kieran McKeown, and Pablo M. Collar, and Hi-Fi.

Black Lightning and Plastic Man vs. Mortal Kombat‘s Sub-Zero and Scorpion

Wonder Woman vs. her fellow female warrior Red Sonja

The Joker vs. the Annabelle film franchise’s titular haunted doll

Batwoman vs. the equally bat-obsessed Vampirella

Lex Luthor vs. Samantha Strong, the cuddly serial killer at the center of IDW’s Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees

Star Sapphire vs. Archie Comics’ resident teenage witch, Sabrina

And of course, Superman vs. his The Boys analogue Homelander

Star Sapphire makes a stop by Greendale in DC K.O.: Boss Battle Vol. 1 #1 (2026), DC. Words by Jeremy Adams, art by Ronan Cliquet, Carmine Di Gianddomenico, Kieran McKeown, and Pablo M. Collar, and Hi-Fi.

This last match-up sparking the most debate among fans, especially due to the ‘normie’ perception that Superman is a boring boy scout and Homelander is totally badass and cool, Adams offered his take on the fight’s outcome during a recent interview with DC.

Speaking to each of the match-ups, the current Aquaman Vol. 9 author declared, “Patrick Horvath created an incredibly complicated and frankly, scary, character with Samantha Strong. I feel lucky to be able to pit this serial-killer bear from IDW’s Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees against the greatest criminal mind of our time, Lex Luthor. Especially because Lex has no idea who it is he’s stumbled upon.

“And, having written four animated Mortal Kombat movies, I jumped at the chance to write more of the Netherrealm world, especially for comics. These characters hold a place dear to my heart as I’ve had the chance to interact with a huge swath of their fandom, their creators, and the MK universe as a whole!”

Black Lightning and Plastic Man find themselves on the otherside of Earthrealm in DC K.O.: Boss Battle Vol. 1 #1 (2026), DC. Words by Jeremy Adams, art by Ronan Cliquet, Carmine Di Gianddomenico, Kieran McKeown, and Pablo M. Collar, and Hi-Fi.

“DC K.O.: Boss Battle held surprises for me, too,” he continued. “I never anticipated that I’d be writing ‘Welcome to Greendale!’ in a DC comic! Home of our favorite teenage witch who volunteers to “help” Star Sapphire in the Boss Battle. This was a bright spot to put together in the midst of the over-arching chaos of the issue. I found myself really enjoying the brief moments with Sabrina.”

Finally turning to the headline battle, Adams ultimately declared, “And Homelander vs Superman! The biggest A-hole in pop culture right now fighting the big blue boy scout? Come on! My only regret is that I didn’t have *more* pages to show these guys punch and kick…and for Superman to tell Homelander to shut his potty mouth before launching him into the sun!”

Superman makes quick work of Homelander in DC K.O.: Boss Battle Vol. 1 #1 (2026), DC. Words by Jeremy Adams, art by Ronan Cliquet, Carmine Di Gianddomenico, Kieran McKeown, and Pablo M. Collar, and Hi-Fi.

While it’s unlikely that the battle could have ever realistically played out in Homelander’s favor, at the very least because it’s taking place during a DC-specific event, it’s refreshing to know that one of the publisher’s top writers recognizes the reality that is Big Blue’s upper limits – even if he’s putting his knowledge to use for one of the more blatant cash grabs in recent memory.

Providing an ‘intermission’ of sorts to the main tournament, DC K.O.: Boss Battle Vol. 1 #1 is set to ring the bell on February 4th.

