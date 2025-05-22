‘Andor’ Showrunner Tony Gilroy Says Marvel Movies “Fail” Because Of Their Reliance On MacGuffins: “All You’re Doing Is Just Trying To Get The Tesseract”

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) is stunned to find SHIELD is under attack by Loki (Toim Hiddleston) in The Avengers (2012), Marvel Entertainment

In the opinion of Andor creator and showrunner Tony Gilroy, one of, if not the biggest weakness of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – and a major reason for its recent decline in popularity – is the fact that the franchise keeps telling the same ‘Find the MacGuffin’ storyline over and over and over again throughout its various entries.

The Red Skull (Hugo Weaving) mistakenly believes he can control the Tesseract in Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Marvel Entertainment

RELATED: Ironheart Co-Creator Slams Marvel Studios For Shortchanging Comic Book Talent: “The Compensation Model Hasn’t Kept Pace With The Success”

The Star Wars-centric writer took aim at Disney’s other IP-heavy subsidiary while speaking with SlashFilm‘s Ben Pearson in reflection of Andor‘s production following its recent series finale.

Asked about the original version of the Disney Plus show, which was planned to have a total of five seasons before it was rewritten to what audiences eventually received due to complications related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gilroy admitted that while the base narrative of Cassian Andor’s final days was the same, this take had a lot of “extraneous and stupid” elements that did nothing to serve the story.

Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) demands that K2 (Alan Tudyk) be returned to him in Andor Season 2 Episode 9 “Welcome to the Rebellion” (2025), Lucasfilm

“I think in the very beginning, I think I have my original files before we even started Season 1, before we went to the writers’ room in the very beginning,” recalled the showrunner. “I think I, pre-Covid, had a, ‘Oh my God, this is what Season 1 is.’ In my urge to organize and stop panicking, I did that. So I’m sure there’s an incredible amount of stuff in there that was extraneous and stupid and has nothing to do with what we’re doing, but essentially, a lot of the story, the structure of the story is basically mapped out. If you’re going to have to go to Ghorman and you’re going to have to get to Rogue [One] and you know the rebellion’s going to have to come together at Yavin at some point, you kinda know — you have a calendar.”

Pressed by his host if there “was anything in those earliest drafts that you didn’t get a chance to do in the show because it just didn’t really make sense and you guys went in a different direction?”, Gilroy recalled, “There were all kinds of things that happened along the way.”

Jyn (Felicity Jones) and Andor (Diego Luna) complete their mission in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), Lucasfilm

RELATED: Tony Gilroy Purposefully Avoided ‘Andor’ Cameos From Jyn Erso, Other ‘Rogue One’ Characters: “If People Didn’t Absolutely Have To Be There, They Shouldn’t”

“Things that we actually did that — I mean, Aldhani was supposed to be a huge, gigantic festival with 10,000 people,” he explained. “Covid killed that. Dan Gilroy wrote a huge standalone episode for K-2 that was supposed to be Episode 9. We couldn’t afford to do that, so we rejiggered stuff like that. There’s all kinds of things all along the way like that. Yeah, that’s a constant adjustment. Yeah.”

Pearson then turned to discuss the difference between K-2SO’s roles in the show’s original take, which “would have been about Cassian and K-2SO roaming around and going on adventures and things like that”, and in the version of the show that was actually produced, wherein he appears fully functional in just the last handful of episodes.

Raising the question of whether or not “the inclusion of that character felt like a narrative burden for you in any way”, Pearson was met by the stark admission from Gilroy that ,”No. In the show, it’s perfect. That’s something I always intended.”

Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) picks up a new friend in Andor Season 2 Episode 8 “Who Are You?” (2025), Lucasfilm

Speaking more broadly to the show’s early drafts, the Rogue One writer asserted, “The versions that they had of the show prior, they were slick and they were interesting. They were not bad, but they had a fatal flaw”.

This flaw, he explained, was the fact that the original focused far too hard on the search for a specific ‘MacGuffin’ – defined by Merriam-Webster as “an object, event, or character in a film or story that serves to set and keep the plot in motion despite usually lacking intrinsic importance” – in this case the Death Star plans originally found by Cassian and Jyn Erso in Rogue One.

“It seemed to me, which is if that’s your show, that we’re going to storm the Citadel in the pilot, what are you going to do in Episode 9?” said Gilroy. “What do you do? You’re just going to keep getting the disc? Trying to get the, what do they call it? I can’t remember the name of the box. What the f* is the name of the box in The Avengers? What the f* are they going for?”

The Tesseract is being studied by SHIELD in The Avengers (2012), Marvel Entertainment

Met with the clarification from Pearson that said box was indeed named ‘The Tesseract’, Gilroy exclaimed, “The Tesseract!” before bluntly opining, “That’s why all those Marvel movies are all — that’s why they fail.”

“You’re just constantly…if that’s all you’re doing, then all you’re doing is just trying to get the Tesseract,” he argued before turning his attention back to the topic of Cassian’s droid companion. “If you look at Rogue, you look at how many times just in Rogue we had to hide K-2. How many times in Rogue, he says, ‘Oh, I’ll stay in the truck while you guys…’ or Cassian tells him, ‘You’ve got to stay in the truck until we come back.’ It happens three or four times, just even in Rogue. You can’t hide him. You can’t disguise him. He’s a really, really big piece of equipment to carry around, but fantastic. When you want him, you want him, but I just was like, “I don’t think you can do it, and I want to do it late.”

K2 (Alan Tudyk) returns to life in Andor Season 2 Episode 9 “Welcome to the Rebellion” (2025), Lucasfilm

NEXT: ‘Andor’ Creator Says Star Wars Series Is Not A Commentary On Modern Politics, Any Parallels The Result Of “The Repeating Patterns Of Revolution And Authoritarianism”

Spencer Baculi By As of December 2023, Spencer is the Editor-in-Chief of Bounding Into Comics. A life-long anime fan, comic book reader, ... More about Spencer Baculi