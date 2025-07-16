10 Best Superman Movies, Ranked

Credit: Best Superman Movies Superman (2025), Warner Bros, Screenshot via IMDb

Superman has returned to the big screen, marking another chapter in the beloved DC superhero story. For decades, there have been some amazing actors playing the iconic role of Superman, but we’ve gathered some of the best Superman movies of all time. While it doesn’t cover all of them, this selection highlights the best of the best, including the most recent Superman (2025). Continue reading to discover our list of the best Superman movies, ranked.

10. Superman III (1983)

Superman III (1983), Warner Bros, Screenshot via IMDb

Superman III directed by Richard Lester, is the sequel to the 1980 film and focuses on Entrepreneur Ross Webster, who teams up with a computer genius in order to realize his own evil intentions. When Superman obstructs his plans, he decides to destroy him. While it’s not the best on the list, the mindless, funny, and accurate representation earns it a spot on the list of best Superman movies.

9. Superman: Man of Tomorrow (2020)

Superman: Man of Tomorrow (2020), Warner Bros, Screenshot via IMDb

The 2020 animated movie focusing on the iconic superhero is one of the best Superman movies of all time. The movie follows Daily Planet intern Clark Kent, who takes learning-on-the-job to new extremes when Lobo and Parasite set their sights on Metropolis. The action is plentiful, and it stays true to the original comics, making it a hit for fans.

8. Superman: Unbound (2013)

Superman: Unbound (2013), Warner Bros, Screenshot via IMDb

Superman: Unbound is a 2013 animated movie based on the 2008 comic book arc Superman: Brainiac. The showdown between the Man of Steel and Braniac is one that is unmatched, making it one of the best Superman movies of all time. The story follows Superman and Supergirl who take on the cynernetic Brainiac, who boasts that he possesses the “knowledge and strength of 10,000 worlds”.

7. Superman Returns (2006)

Superman Returns (2006), Warner Bros, Screenshot via IMDb

Moving away from animated movies for a little while, we have Superman Returns (2006), directed by Bryan Singer, starring Brandon Routh. The film follows Superman, who returns to Earth after spending five years in space examining his homeworld, Krypton. But he finds things have changed while he was gone, and he must once again prove himself important to the world. Not only was Routh’s portrayal of Kent beloved, but it goes down as one of the most underrated Superman movies.

6. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Batman V Superman (2016), Warner Bros, Screenshot via IMDb

The showdown between these two iconic superheroes in the DC universe is unparalleled. The 2016 film is a follow-up to the 2013 Man of Steel movie. In the film, Batman is manipulated by Lex Luthor to fear Superman. Superman’s existence is meanwhile dividing the world, and he is framed for murder during an international crisis. The heroes clash and force the neutral Wonder Woman to reemerge.

5. Man of Steel (2013)

Man of Steel (2013), Warner Bros, Screenshot via IMDb

Speaking of Man of Steel, the 2013 movie is one of the best Superman movies of all time, starring Henry Cavill. An alien child is evacuated from his dying world and sent to Earth to live among humans. His peace is threatened when other survivors of his home planet invade Earth. Reviews of the film urged people to ignore the critics and watch the fantastic reboot, earning itself a 7.1 out of 10 on IMDb and 75% on Rotten Tomatoes.

4. Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021)

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021), Warner Bros, Screenshot via IMDb

Zack Snyder does a great job of creating worthwhile action-packed movies that stay true to the characters. Like the Justice League movie in 2021, which focuses on Bruce Wayne creating a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions, to ensure that Superman’s sacrifice isn’t in vain.

3. Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut (2006)

Superman II (2006), Warner Bros, Screenshot via IMDb

Superman II: The Richard Donner Cut is the re-edited director’s cut of the 1980 Superman II movie. In this story, Superman agrees to sacrifice his powers to start a relationship with Lois Lane, unaware that three Kryptonian criminals he inadvertently released are conquering Earth.

2. Superman (2025)

Superman (2025), Warner Bros, Screenshot via IMDb

Of course, one of the best Superman movies of all time is the most recent Superman movie, released in 2025. Starring David Corenswet as the titular character, the movie follows Superman, who must reconcile his alien Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as reporter Clark Kent. As the embodiment of trust, justice, and the human way, he soon finds himself in a world that views these as old-fashioned.

1. Superman: The Movie (1978)

Superman (1978), Warner Bros, Screenshot via IMDb

The 1978 movie, Superman, is by far the best Superman movie ever. With 7.4 out of 10 on IMDb and 86% on Rotten Tomatoes, this one truly captures the DC superhero. The movie follows an alien orphan who is sent from his dying planet to Earth, where he grows up to become his adoptive home’s first and greatest superhero. It’s a magnificent original that deserves to be watched by die-hard fans.