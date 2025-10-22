Bounding Into Halloween, Night 20: ‘Raw’ And ‘The Hills Have Eyes’ (1970) Bring The Ultimate Carnivore Diet

Garance Marillier in Raw (2016), Wild Bunch, and Michael Berryman in The Hills Have Eyes (1977), Vanguard

It was famous cannibal killer, Jeffery Dahmer, who once asked, “If a person doesn’t think there is a God to be accountable to, then-then what’s the point of trying to modify your behavior to keep it within acceptable ranges?”

The fact that there are people who only keep their dark impulses at bay out of fear that legal, and/or eternal consequences, await them is savage proof of humanity’s default nature.

Tonight’s two slabs of bloody meat show the opposite ends of the morality spectrum where it concerns the consumption of dead tissue, and the living kind as well: From a vegetarian getting her first taste of murder to a clan of cannibals in the desert.

Now, who’s hungry???

Raw (2016)

It doesn’t have to be Monday Night in Raw (2016), Wild Bunch

This first prime cut comes from the Franco-Belgian region, and it’s the directorial debut of Julia Ducournau (Titane). In this heart-warming coming-of-age story about a lifelong vegetarian, Justine (Garance Marillier) is starting her first semester at veterinary school.

Her older sister, Alexia (Ella Rumpf), already attends, and if that’s not saccharine enough for the sentimental saps out there, it’s also the place where their parents first met.

Justine (Garance Marillier) tries rabbit in Raw (2016), Wild Bunch

Justine is forced to partake in the time-honored tradition of hazing the freshmen during their first week, and she allows herself to be pressured into eating the raw kidney from a dead rabbit.

That breaking of her carnivorous celibacy activates something within her that couldn’t be switched off: A hunger that cannot be satisfied by salads, fava beans, or a nice chianti. The only thing that sates this new craving is meat, and Justine is not too picky about where she gets it — whether it be an animal, human, or even herself.

After attending her first Melissa Etheridge concert, Justine (Garance Marillier) has awakened new sensations in Raw (2016), Wild Bunch

One of the best body horror films of the 21st Century. Raw is gross, darkly humorous, and everything else that makes the subgenre so special. There are moments that will have many people squirming in their seats, but that is how a person builds character.

And the big twist at the end is so hilariously bizarre. Raw is currently being served on Fandango, and here’s the trailer on a platter for you:

The Hills Have Eyes (1977)

Do you see them? They see you in The Hills Have Eyes (1977), Vanguard

After triggering the entire planet with his disturbing 1972 debut, Last House on the Left, Wes Craven (A Nightmare on Elm Street, Swamp Thing) was an outcast in the film world, and he tried moving away from the horror genre, but horror would never be rid of him.

It took five years before the dark muse of the macabre returned to his doorstep, and he answered. Piggybacking off of the success of Tobe Hooper’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre from three years prior, Wes made his own version of a backwoods cannibal clan.

The Carters (Russ Grieve and Virginia Vincent) politely ignore the gas station owner’s (John Steadman) warning in The Hills Have Eyes (1977) Vanguard

From 1977, here is The Hills Have Eyes! The terror begins when retired cop, “Big” Bob Carter (Russ Grieve), decides to leave the main road in the Nevada desert while taking a road trip with his family.

Wanting to check out a nearby silver mine he inherited, this hot-tempered ex-pig ignores the protests from his unfortunate kinfolk (along with multiple warnings from the gas station owner), and steers them all towards a horrible fate where another family awaits with an even bigger a—hole father (James Whitworth).

If you’re bothered by scenes of sexual assault, and cruelty to dogs, then don’t worry. That just means that at least one part of you isn’t tainted, but you might want to pour a few drinks before watching this movie.

Doug (Martin Speer) gets some payback in The Hills Have Eyes (1977), Vanguard

Craven tries to top the harsh content of Texas Chainsaw, and it succeeds in a few areas, but it’s not as well-made (believe it, or not!). The moments of bodily violation aren’t as explicit, or searing as his previous massacre, but they’re still not easy to forget.

The Hills Have Eyes remains one of the true classics of 70s slaughterhouse cinema, and it features an early role for future horror queen, Dee Wallace (Cujo, The Howling, Critters). It’s available for free on Xumo TV, and the trailer is stalking below:

