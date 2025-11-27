Movies

Brendan Fraser Is Pumped For ‘The Mummy 4’, But The Project May Be Negatively Impacting ‘Evil Dead Rise’ Director Lee Cronin’s Version Of The Universal Horror Icon

Brendan Fraser is cocked, locked, and loaded for another round in The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008), Universal Pictures

A fourth installment in The Mummy Series starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz has been greenlit. Both actors are returning and Fraser could not be more excited.

Clear Bright Man (Brendan Fraser) is number one against plaque in Rental Family (2025), Searchlight Pictures

RELATED: Brendan Fraser Slams ‘Batgirl’ Cancellation, Says Hollywood’s Obsession With “Content” Is A “Blight” On Film Making

“The one I wanted to make is forthcoming,” he told The Associated Press (via Syfy Wire). “And I’ve been waiting 20 years for this call. Sometimes it was loud, sometimes it was a faint telegraph. Now? It’s time to give the fans what they want.”

Almost 20 years ago now, the franchise switched tactics and traded Egypt for China in a critically panned sequel, Tomb of the Dragon Emperor, that co-starred Jet Li and proceeded without Weisz. The reason had a little to do with breaking into the Chinese market with a catch, according to Fraser.

Melina (Rachel Weisz) in Marvel Studios’ BLACK WIDOW, in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access. Photo by Jay Maidment. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.

RELATED: Bounding Into Halloween, Night 19: ‘Nosferatu The Vampyre’ (1979) And ‘The Mummy’ (1959) Show How To Properly Remake A Classic

“NBC had the rights to broadcast the Olympics that year,” the actor said. “So they put [the] two together and we went to China. Working in Shanghai, an incredible experience. I’m proud of the third one because I think it’s a good standalone movie. We picked up and did what we do with a different crew on deck and gave it our best shot.”

Part four is likely to return to the stomping grounds of Egypt favored by Mummy director Stephen Sommers. However, he will sit the next one out while Scream filmmakers Radio Silence, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, take the reins.

Airhead Rick (Brendan Fraser) acts tough in The Mummy (1999), Universal Pictures

This is great news for Fraser and if you’re a fan of the original series – and if your personal preference for Imhotep isn’t Boris Karloff like some of us. However, it might not be if you are rising horror director Lee Cronin and awaiting his mysterious next movie.

The Evil Dead Rise helmer went on social media to tease his project with a scribbled-over look at his script’s front page. Later, it was revealed the “ancient evil” he’s taking on is The Mummy, but that has since changed to a degree.

Cronin’s film is now titled The Resurrected and may get eclipsed by the fourth crack at a summer blockbuster in this franchise. The former Blumhouse production is still being released next year as far as we know, but tales of bad test screenings don’t bode well. Meaning? There could be another Wolf Man on the horizon.

NEXT: ‘Evil Dead Rise’ Director Lee Cronin Is Set To Resurrect Another Classic For New Line – ‘The Mummy’