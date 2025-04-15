‘Captain America: Brave New World’ Writer Says Marvel Film Was Hurt By Fake Rumors: “I Think It Suffered From A Little Bit Of That”

Sam, Joaquin, Isaiah, and Ruth suit-up on Daniel Acuña's promotional poster for Captain America: Brave New World (2025), Marvel Entertainment

In the opinion of Captain America: Brave New World writing team member Rob Edwards, while personal tastes obviously played a major role in the latest Marvel film’s rough landing with audiences, he believes that a not-insignificant factor behind this result is the fact that some particularly spiteful individuals chose to pre-empt Sam Wilson’s return with various lies regarding the exact nature of the hero’s adventure.

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) activates his Vibranium wings in preparation for a fight against the Red Hulk (Harrison Ford) in Captain America: Brave New World (2025), Marvel Entertainment

Edwards, whose notable writing credits prior to serving as one of Brave New World‘s six named story contributors include such other Disney films as Treasure Planet and The Princess and the Frog, offered his thoughts on the MCU entry’s middling reception while speaking with the social media entertainment news outlet Who Let Us Out during the recent 2025 WonderCon.

Asked by outlet reporter Alyssa Brook Lee as to how he personally went about dealing with the scores of negative comments made against the film online, the screenwriter began by noting, “I think it’s like *brushes shoulder* [implying that he simply lets said comments roll off his back].”

“Because it was the same with Princess and the Frog,” he said. “It was the same with In Living Color. A lot of people are like, ‘Well, why do you need a black Saturday Night Live? We have one.’ And that was the thing that kind of cracked me up, is that so many comments were not about the movie. Like, ‘Okay, wait a minute. Did you like the movie or not?'”

“I mean, sometimes it’s just about, ‘Do you want to go in the movie, get some popcorn, sit in the dark, have a good time, leave, tell your friends?'” said Edwards. “End of story. Let everything else be about what it is. And, as a writer, you can only control making an enjoyable film. Then you’re done.”

“Just enjoy the film or don’t enjoy the film,” he added. “If you don’t enjoy the film, tell me why. I want to know that as much as anything else.”

Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) finds himself struggling in Captain America: Brave New World (2025), Marvel Entertainment

From there, Edwards was pressed by Lee for any possible information regarding the supposed changes made to the film during its now infamous reshoot period, to which he replied by clarifying, “There’s a lot of, kind of, mythology about how the movie got made. The fact that there was people saying, ‘Oh, wholesale changes,’ and stuff like that, that’s not necessarily true.”

"There's a lot of, kind of, mythology about how the movie got made. The fact that there was people saying, 'Oh, wholesale changes,' and stuff like that, that's not necessarily true."

"Movies take time to make," he detailed. "During the production of this movie there was quarantine. I started my work in 2020 and that was during quarantine. We came out of that for a stretch and then there was the strike, and then the strike on top of the strike. Those lasted longer than people remember. It was almost a year. And then there was production. And no matter what movie you're making, you're always going to reshoot stuff, so there's a natural progression of filmmaking and its easy to misinterpret that." Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) lands ahead of his own sonic boom in Captain America: Brave New World (2025), Marvel Entertainment (Curiously, it should be noted that despite Edwards' insistence that Brave New World did not see any "wholesale" changes made to its plot, a range of sources including set photos and cast member interviews have confirmed that at the very least, the film did see a massive shift in its treatment of the Serpent Society, angling away from depicting them as more 'comic book-y' in favor of trying to win over audiences with a brief appearance by Giancarlo Esposito.) Closing out his summary of the situation, Edwards then asserted, "And it's easy if somebody gets on the internet and starts blowing it up." "What is [the quote] – 'A lie makes its way halfway around the world before the truth puts his boots on'?" he said. "And so I think it suffered from a little bit of that." Unfortunately for those curious, Edwards did not provide any specific examples of the specific "lies" about Brave New World that he personally observed. President Ross (Harrison Ford) is a teensy bit angry in Captain America: Brave New World (2025), Marvel Entertainment

Spencer Baculi