Contrary To Viral Post, Lois Lane Actress Rachel Brosnahan Never Said ‘Superman’ Was “Not For Everyone”

In light of the absolute thrashing many fans have taken in recent years courtesy of corporate owners attempting to market a given franchise to wider audiences by writing off existing fanbases as ‘toxic’, it’s understandable that Superman fans would be quick to believe that star Rachel Brosnahan has been promoting the upcoming DCEU kick-off film with similar rhetoric.

But here’s the thing: At least thus far, she absolutely never said either these words or anything to the same effect.

Recently, as brought to our attention by That Park Place Editor-in-Chief Marvin Montanaro, a post has been making the rounds across various social media platforms and groups – including Bounding Into Comics’ official fan page – claiming that Brosnahan, who is set in the film as the next silver screen version of Lois Lane, has been taking to the media to write off the Man of Steel’s less ‘progressive audience’.

As shared by multiple users, the post in question declares:

IT’S NOT FOR EVERYONE: Rachel Brosnahan says Superman isn’t for everyone and will surely anger “the same old people who don’t support ideas of progress and empowerment.



She warns that James Gunn warned them at the start of the project that they wouldn’t have the support of half the audience, but told them that’s not “the better half.” She adds that “it’s not for men or women with ’60s-style ideas.”

A version of the post falsely claiming that ‘Superman’ star Rachel Brosnahan told fans that the DCEU film is ‘not for everyone’, as shared to the official Bounding Into Comics Facebook fan group

Admittedly a divisive and inflammatory set of statements, one would be forgiven for reading them and walking away with doubts surrounding both Brosnahan’s take on The Daily Planet’s star reporter and James Gunn’s ability to do Big Blue justice on the big screen – If she actually made them.

Notably, every version of the post fails to cite any source for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s stars supposed words.

And that’s because, as can be confirmed by a quick run through your geek news outlets and search engine results of choice, she absolutely never said them.

A version of the post falsely claiming that ‘Superman’ star Rachel Brosnahan told fans that the DCEU film is ‘not for everyone’, as discovered by That Park Place Editor-in-Chief Marvin Montanaro

In fact, she actually gave a completely opposite tease of the film during an April interview with Good Housekeeping‘s Jamie Kravitz.

Noting that the film was “it’s hopeful without being overly earnest and saccharine,” Brosnahan affirmed, “I’m excited to be putting something hopeful out into the world in the middle of these pretty tricky and tumultuous times.”

“It’s hopeful, but it’s also entertaining,” she added. “It has all the things you expect and want from a big superhero movie and then also a lot of heart too.”

To be fair, it’s understandable why some may have just reacted to the fake Brosnahan quotes, as the last few years have seen various instances where someone in Hollywood has said something similar about any number of beloved IPs.

However, in an age where there’s essentially no low to which certain people will go to destroy the reputations of regular people they just plain don’t like, let alone celebrities, it’s more important than ever to verify any and everything written on the internet.

Ultimately, while accusations as to the source of the rumors have ranged from ‘Deranged Batman fans’ to ‘Angry Zack Snyder stans’, there currently exists no specific details regarding the identity or motives of whomever originally authored the fake post.

Regardless, most everyone else is waiting with baited breath to see if Superman can actually deliver on its first trailer when the official start to the DCEU makes Earthfall on July 11th.

