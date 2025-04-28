From Ryan Gosling’s ‘Starfighter’ To Darth Jar Jar in ‘Fortnite’, Here’s Everything Announced During ‘Star Wars’ Celebration 2025

Darth Jar Jar (TBA) uses Force Lightning in Fortnite (2017), Epic Games

Another Star Wars Celebration has come and gone, and with it plenty of info on upcoming films and games, including Ryan Gosling’s travel plans to a galaxy far away, the official confirmation of the Zero Company tactical RPG, and even a Fortnite event featuring Darth Jar Jar.

To this end, in an era where the degradation of internet search engines has made it near impossible to find any given slate of announcements in one collective place, we figured we’d make it easy and give you a quick reference guide to everything coming down the Disney pipeline in the coming year.

A banner with Darth Vader welcomes fans in Star Wars Celebration – DAY 1 Replay, YouTube

Star Wars Returns To The Silver Screen

Perhaps the biggest announcement was the fact that not only would Shawn Levy’s film be titled Star Wars: Starfighter but also that the Deadpool & Wolverine director’s franchise outing will also star The Nice Guys lead Ryan Gosling.

Additionally, we now know that the film is set five years after Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker and is currently on track hit land in theaters on Memorial Day 2027.

Star Wars: Starfighter comes to theaters on May 28, 2027. #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/dsbVb3VdBY — Star Wars (@starwars) April 18, 2025

Likewise, The Mandalorian and Grogu revealed a premiere date of May 22nd, 2026 and confirmed that it would have its own celebrity guest star in the form of Sigourney Weaver.

At current, not much is known about her character other than the fact, as implied by her familiar orange attire, that she appears to be some sort of Rebel Alliance fighter pilot.

The titular team prepares to deploy on Brentaal on John Nadeau’s cover to X-Wing: Rogue Squadron Vol. 1 #22 (1997), Dark Horse Comics

More Star Wars TV Than You Can Shake A Lightsaber At

In a move that few saw coming, Lucasfilm Animation revealed that a new animated series, Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, is now in production ahead of a 2026 Disney+ release date.

Taking place after the Clone Wars and starring the villain’s recurring voice actor Sam Witwer, the show will follow Maul as he attempts to rebuild on his criminal syndicate on a planet not yet under the Empire’s control.

Darth Maul (Ray Park) reveals himself in full to the Jedi in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999), Lucasfilm

Further, the documentary series Light & Magic also provided the first trailer for its second season, which will focus on ILM’s work in the mid 1990s and the decade of digital innovations that blessed, among other films, the prequel trilogy.

Meanwhile, younger fans will also be happy to know that Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will receiving its third season sometime this Fall, while a new season of LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy – Dubbed Pieces of the Past, the season will see the world completely jumbled, thus opening the door for appearances from returning villain Darth Jar Jar (yes, really) to Ahsoka in BrickHeadz form – is on track for September 29th

Young Jedi Adventures | Season 3 Coming This Fall

For those who love anime, the nine-episode long, third volume of Star Wars: Visions was given a premiere date of October 29th.

Notably, fans of the Volume 1 story The Ninth Jedi, will be excited to hear that not only will Lah Kara and crew be returning in Volume 3’s Child of Hope but they will also be receiving a full-blown spin-off series, aptly named Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi, both of which will be helmed by the original short’s director Kenji Kamiyama, of Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex and 2nd GIG fame.

Star Wars: Visions Volume 3 arrives October 29, 2025 only on @DisneyPlus. #StarWarsCelebration pic.twitter.com/9bGEu1DQZS — Star Wars (@starwars) April 20, 2025

Digital Simulations To Sharpen Up On Your Womp Rat-Shooting Skills

Following its previous leaking, EA and Bit Reactor’s Star Wars Zero Company was officially announced, the split-seconds of gameplay we got to see confirm that it will deliver an XCOM-inspired tactical experience set during the Clone Wars.

In terms of story, the game will follow former and disgraced Republic officer Hawks as he gathers various “professionals”, many of whom don’t exactly have a favorable opinion of one another, in order to take down a threat that threatens the whole of the galaxy.

Per the game’s official website and Steam post, the game’s higher difficulties will feature permadeath and limited saves, while all modes will allow players to customize their recruits (and socialize with them), as well as create their own.

Star Wars Zero Company is set to launch in 2026 for PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Star Wars Zero Company | Official Announce Trailer

Next up, the first trailer for Star Wars Outlaws‘ DLC story pack A Pirate’s Fortune was revealed.

According to the trailer, players will be teaming up with Hondo Ohnaka to raid a Khepi Tomb, while new smuggling missions can be tackled in exchange for new rewards for the Trailblazer.

Launching on May 15th as both a stand-alone offering and as part of the Season Pass, those who own the Ultimate and Deluxe edition of the base game will also get new cosmetic packs, while all players will be get a free costume for Nix, a speeder trophy and trinket, and a trinket for the Trailblazer, all of which will be inspired by Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate’s Fortune | Story Pack #2 Reveal Trailer



We also got a new trailer for Meta Quest VR title Star Wars: Beyond Victory (though, admittedly, it spends most of its runtime remind you of their prior Meta Quest games), along with the minor announcement that May 1st will also see Star Wars themed content heading to Monopoly GO! on smartphones.

Celebrate Star Wars on Meta Quest

Fortnite continues to be a playground for everyone’s IPs, and Star Wars is no different.

In a few days, players can participate in the Galactic Battle event, wherein they’ll not only be able to fly X-Wings and TIE Fighters, but also gain access to a new Battle Pass that includes various Star Wars characters (like Emperor Palpatine) and mashed-up versions of Fortnite characters (like the Wookie Cuddle Team Leader).

Darth Jar Jar also makes an appearance here, but what capacity that is we don’t know. Current speculation suggests that he’ll be a boss much like Peter Griffin or Dr. Doom, which means players should expect to also be able to unlock him as a playable character.

Lasting a total of five episodes, the event will officially last from May 2nd – June 7th and consist of five total episodes.

Fortnite Galactic Battle Teaser Trailer

The New Jedi Texts

Moving into the realm of publishing, Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures continues with Phase III in The Battle of Eriadu, where the battle between Jedi Padawan Gavi and Driggit Parse will have greater ramifications than either expect, before concluding with the Star Wars: The High Republic: Trials of the Jedi novel and the Star Wars: The High Republic – Fear of the Jedi comic, The Beacon.

Fans of The Acolyte can also read the further adventures of Jecki Lon and Yord Fandar in Star Wars: The Acolyte: The Crystal Crown. The young-adult novel will be available July 29th.

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – The Battle of Eriadu’s cover revealed in Star Wars Celebration – DAY 1 Replay, YouTube

Further, Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories has their four issue comic Codebreaker launching this April, while Industrial Light & Magic: 50 Years of Innovation will launch November 4th, therein sharing yet more insight into how their special effects shaped the films they worked on.

Those who want to read even more adventures of Darth Vader can look forward to Star Wars: Master of Evil (out November 11th). Set before Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, the book will see Vader seeking out the power to conquer death itself after experiencing a mysterious vision while forging his lightsaber.

Fans of artbooks can look forward to The Art of Star Wars: The Acolyte on October 7th, The Art of Star Wars: Andor (The Complete Series) in March 2026, and Doug Chiang: The Cinematic Legacy and The Star Wars Legacy (Academy Award–winning artist and designer, Lucasfilm’s senior vice president and executive design director) on December 2nd.

On the more technical side of things, there’s The Acolyte Visual Guide on June 17th, and Star Wars: The Blueprints on October 7th. There’s also Star Wars: Women of the Galaxy (detailing the female characters across the franchise) on April 29th, and the greeting-card-in-a-book Star Wars: I Find Your Lack of Candy Disturbing on August 5th, well in advance of Halloween.

All of the upcoming books, novels, and comics in Star Wars Celebration – DAY 1 Replay, YouTube

Turning to manga, Hisao Tamaki’s 1997 adaptation of Star Wars: A New Hope will be honored with The Art of Star Wars: A New Hope Manga, a Dark Horse-published artbook features the original scanned art boards with margin notes, drawings, and the original Japanese text.

Set to release in 2026, the series will also get a two-volume Collector’s Edition (with new English translation) and large-format Masterpiece Edition, both of which will be launched to Kickstarter.

Timothy Zahn’s 2017 Thrawn novel is also getting an illustrated adaption by Hong Kong-based creator Man Tsang, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order with art duties provided by Mangado and Sideranch.

Cal Kestis draws his blade on Mangado and Sideranch’s cover to Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order (2025), Disney Publishing

From Hasbro Black To LEGO, More Star Wars Figures Are On The Way

And of course, what would a Star Wars event be without toys?

On the LEGO front, a set of Rogue One’s K-2SO was confirmed as in production.

Made up of 845 pieces and standing at 16 inches tall, the kit also features poseable limbs and comes with a K-2SO minifigure. Interested fans can pick him up on August 1st.

The Lego K-2SO Security Droid is revealed in Star Wars Celebration – DAY 1 Replay, YouTube

On Hasbro’s end, the Black Series will be adding Nightsister Merrin and Cal Kestis (the latter via a Build-Up Pack also featuring BD-1, Turgle and Skoova Stev) from the Star Wars Jedi series, along with Shadows of the Empire-era figures of Han Solo, Chewbacca, and Dash Rendar.

Turning to the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection, Nightsister Merrin, Rocket Launcher Trooper, Moff Gideon in Dark Trooper Armor, Cobb Vanth (both from The Mandalorian), Bantha with Tusken Raider, and Crosshair (The Bad Batch) will soon be available t

Nightsister Merrin The Black Series in a display case in Star Wars Celebration – DAY 3 Replay, YouTube

Finally, Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort will soon be seeing new scenarios added to the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction, which include a hunt for former Imperial Officers with some help from Mandalorian and Grogu as well as a visit to Coruscant.

And that’s it for this year’s Star Wars Celebration!

Those who want to get in on the fun in person can look forward to April 1st to 4th, 2027, when the next edition of the event will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center (and it’ll undoubtedly be a special one, as it will coincide with the 50th anniversary of A New Hope).

