George Romero’s ‘Day Of The Dead’ Is Resurrected Into Theaters For The 40th Anniversary

The Private's sacrifice was not in vain, as the zombies bring the house down in 'Day of the Dead' (1985), United Film Distribution Company Credit: FavoriteMovieClips

The dead have waited. The Day has come. First, there was Night of the Living Dead, and then the Dawn ushered human civilization into a brand new dark age, but the nightmare is still not over. Prepare yourself for the darkest day of horror the world has ever known.

This zombie is taking a strip of Private Miguel Salazar (Anthony Dileo) to-go in Day of the Dead (1985), United Film Distribution Company Credit: FavoriteMovieClips

First reported by Bloody Disgusting, this year marks the 40th anniversary of George Romero’s 1985 classic, Day of the Dead. It’s a grim reminder that horror’s last great decade wasn’t only 10-15 years ago (regardless of the mind tricks we play on ourselves), and that it will only continue to drift farther away with the ever-accelerating passage of time. To celebrate this bleak realization, the even bleaker third entry into the Zombie King’s eternally celebrated Living Dead series is coming back to theaters and drive-ins for a limited run, starting on July 1st and going to October 31st, through Red Band Releasing.

“If you don’t see a nearby screening listed at the site,” Red Band Releasing told Bloody Disgusting, “contact your local independent theatres or drive-ins, and tell them you want to see Day of the Dead on the big screen for its 40th anniversary by contacting us at [email protected] for booking info. This grass-root campaigning for shows actually works! Last year we booked over 20 of the 100+ theatres spurred on by horror fans contacting their local venues!”

Red Band Releasing will be at the Living Dead Weekend at the legendary Monroeville Mall in Pennsylvania this weekend with new Dawn and Day posters available for purchase.

Bub (Sherman Howard) gives a stiff salute in Day of the Dead (1985), United Film Distribution Company Credit: Red Band Releasing

Day of the Dead takes places 7 years after the events of the definitive zombie film, Dawn of the Dead (1978), and humanity is on the brink of extinction. The dead have conquered the lands, and roam freely through the empty city streets. The movie takes place in an abandoned missile bunker beneath the Florida Everglades, where a group of scientists and soldiers who’ve lost all contact with anyone out there who might still be alive. And they try in vain to find a solution to the zombie “pandemic” on the surface world.

Led by a sadistic, self-appointed captain, the soldiers start to grow more violent as the cabin fever sets in, and the scientists find themselves with a bigger threat than the zombies. The movie stars Lori Cardille, Terry Alexander, Joseph Pilato, Jarlath Conroy, Richard Liberty, Gary Klar, and Sherman Howard as everyone’s favorite zombie soldier, Bub. It also features the return of FX wizard, Tom Savini (Dawn of the Dead), and some of the best practical gore effects in horror film history.

If anyone wants to do a little pre-gaming before the festivities, Night of the Living Dead is available for free on TUBI, Dawn of the Dead can be rented on Prime, and Day of the Dead is over on TUBI, for the more frugal horror freaks out there. Here’s the trailer for the re-release:

