‘Day Of The Dead’ Actor And George Romero Collaborator Anthony DiLeo, Jr., Has Died

The land of the living lost another part of horror history as Anthony DiLeo, Jr., has passed away from COVID-related complications.

The character actor (also known as Antone Di Leo) is mostly known for his collaborations with director, George “Zombie King” Romero, in cult horror hits such as Monkey Shines (1988), Two Evil Eyes from 1990 (co-directed with Dario Argento), the extremely long Knightriders (1981), and even the 1990 remake of Night of the Living Dead.

But it’s safe to assume that zombie fans recognize DiLeo from his role as the unstable Private Miguel Salazar from Romero’s 1985 graveyard classic, Day of the Dead. His costar in the latter film, Lori Cardille, made the announcement on her Facebook this past Friday, along with heartfelt words as she mourns the loss of a friend and colleague.

“It is with great sadness that I let you all know that my dear friend and colleague Anthony DiLeo passed away last night from Covid,” Cardille shared. “Tim was filled with love for nature, his beloved animals, family and friends and fans. He made me laugh every day while making Day of the Dead. Tim was an accomplished pianist with a beautiful voice. I will miss you Tim. My heart is broken. I love you friend.”

Cardille herself is the daughter of Pittsburgh horror host, Bill Cardille, who is recognized by horror fans throughout the generations as the news anchor from the original Night of the Living Dead (1968). In Day of the Dead, she plays Dr. Sarah Bowman, a scientist who’s trying to find a cure to the zombie outbreak which has decimated human civilization.

She does so trapped inside a missile bunker beneath the Everglades with a small military squad led by a sadistic, self-appointed leader, Captain Henry Rhodes (Joseph Pilato). DiLeo’s Private Miguel is Dr. Bowman’s love interest, and he’s an obnoxious basket case for the majority of the film.

It isn’t until the end that he finds enough guts to finally step up, and do the right thing, but they’re immediately ripped out of him by the horde of flesh-eating cadavers that he invites into their underground bunker (no spoiler warnings given, nor deserved!).

No other information has been given at the time of this publication, nor is there very much to be found on the actor himself. This includes DiLeo’s age, his lifestyle, his health at the time of passing, and pretty much everything else about him.

Unlike many of his “Dead” cohorts, he didn’t ride the convention circuit cross country year after year, but he would make an occasional appearance at his local Living Dead Weekend convention in the “Cradle of Undeath” zombie capital, Monroeville, Pennsylvania (with his last appearance being in 2023).

Regardless of the how, the why, or any other useless conjecture, Anthony has followed “King” George into the Land of the Dead, and their ranks grow ever stronger. Day of the Dead carries on their legacy for free on TUBI.

