James Gunn Confirms Victor Frankenstein Is A Secret Villain Of ‘Creature Commandos’

Life isn't fair to the monster Eric Frankenstein (David Harbour) in Creature Commandos Season 1 Episode 2 "The Tourmaline Necklace" (2024), DC Studios

Creature Commandos had a plentiful cast of villains, most of whom worked as mercenaries against their will for Amanda Waller (who also would never be classified as a hero). However, we could count the series’s main antagonists on one hand. There were Circe, The Princess played by Maria Bakalova, Clayface and other than them we saw Rupert Thorne for one episode.

Rupert Thorne (Benjamin Byron Davis) wants results from the future Dr. Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk) in Creature Commandos Season 1 Episode 6 “Priyatel Skelet” (2024), DC Studios

Yet there’s still one more individual, who at first glance, most wouldn’t look at as a villain although the consequences of his actions reverberate through the season’s story, and not to mention across centuries. That person is James Gunn’s version of Victor Frankenstein (Peter Serafinowicz), the creator of the lovesick monster Eric (David Harbour) and the callous Bride (Indira Varma).

Similar to Mary Shelley’s novel and James Whale’s classic Universal films, Victor makes The Bride initially as a mate for Eric. However, unlike Shelley’s tome and Whale’s films, the creator forms a physical relationship with said Bride either by accident or due to ulterior motives. Whatever the case, he sparks ire within Eric and finds himself brutally murdered in front of their mutual patched-together, undead love object.

James Gunn (@jamesgunn) on Frankenstein via Threads

That’s tragic, but Gunn made it clear on Threads that Eric isn’t really the bad guy in this instance and Victor is not at all an innocent victim. “Yes, that’s the crux of the story. As I’ve said before, Victor’s a piece of s–t. Not only bc of his abuse of the Bride, but also, um, bringing folks back from the dead (not to mention his betrayal of his family),” he said.

“Victor’s behavior has had lasting effects on the Bride’s ability to connect – it takes someone as pure as Nina for her to trust even a bit. I’ve been surprised anyone wouldn’t clearly see that. Victor is WORSE than Eric, who at least has the excuse of a damaged, resuscitated brain,” Gunn continued.

Victor (Peter Serafinowicz) cozies up to The Bride (Indira Varma) in Creature Commandos Season 1 Episode 2 “The Tourmaline Necklace” (2024), DC Studios

So to boil it down, Victor is a necrophile and a groomer who took advantage of and deceived his creations that looked at him as a father, a lover in The Bride’s case, and eventually an obstacle. But when it comes to her, he set her on a path to ruin and near loneliness that put her where she is now – in Waller’s service. Eric pursues her at every step, and that saga is sure to continue as he is willing to kill anyone in his way.

