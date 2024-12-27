James Gunn And DC Studios Are Holding Back On A New Flash Movie For Now, But The Character Might Have Already Appeared In ‘Creature Commandos’

The Flash (Matt Bomer) makes the acquaintance of Johnny Quick (Liam McIntyre) in Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part One (2024), Warner Bros. Animation

Sometimes, the answer to your ills is an extended vacation, and that’s true in the realms of fiction and film production too. The Flash’s failure at the box office after all its turmoil should be enough proof that The Scarlet Speedster is not ready for the DCU just yet.

The Flash (Ezra Miller) checks in on Cyborg (Ray Fisher) after the latter experiences feedback from a Motherbox in Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021), Warner Bros. Pictures

However, some people wonder when we can see Barry Allen again and hope it’s soon. As such, James Gunn, one of the heads at DC Studios and the man who decides what’s in or out after Superman, took some time to address this little ‘Paradox’.

To temper expectations, he reminded everyone who follows his Threads account that nothing gets approved until he sees a script he likes. This is why Clayface gets a movie and The Flash doesn’t. “Because of the number one rule here at DC: No movie will be greenlit before the script is ready. And [Flanagan’s] script was ready,” he said.

James Gunn (@jamesgunn) on scripts, Flash, and Clayface on Threads

“And as for the Flash we’re holding a beat on development.” he continued. This is a deeper comment than it looks like. Development is bigger than the writing process. After the script stage, Gunn has to worry about casting, and most of the drama with The Fastest Man Alive in the DCEU resulted from his portrayer, Ezra Miller.

That choice fell mainly on Zack Snyder. Gunn won’t want to repeat those mistakes, so he must be judicious and cautious about who he lets wear the red tights, whether that person plays Barry or Gunn gives Allen a break and utilizes Wally West instead.

This scenario could play out if everything Creature Commandos shows us can be considered canon. Gunn’s caprice with establishing continuity aside, in episode 4 of the mature animated series, there may be a clue that points to West becoming the DCU’s primary Speedster.

Wally West burns rubber on the cover of Absolute Flash Vol. 1 issue #1 (2025). Art By Nick Robles. DC.

Circe (the red herring villain voiced by Anya Chalotra) has a vision of a wasteland conquered by Princess Ilana Rostovic and Gorilla Grodd, in which the Justice League—including Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman—are all impaled or crucified.

The Flash is hard to spot, but according to The Direct, we see what looks less like classic Barry and more like Wally in his Teen Titans outfit. Creature Commandos showrunner Dean Lorey confirmed Wally is one of the characters in the fiery background, but doesn’t know if this will figure into Gunn’s plans.

“It was a lot of fun. We spent a lot of time on that sequence, as you might guess. I don’t know that it’s representative, necessarily, of anything that James [Gunn] has planned in the DCU outside of the show, just because I simply don’t know…” said Lorey.

However, there is a chance Wally isn’t actually in the sequence at all, and fans are just seeing things, as a litany of characters did not make the cut. “We went through a lot of different iterations of characters. You know, there were other characters that we had that ultimately aren’t in there,” Lorey added.

As Kid Flash, Wally was a charter member of the Titans before taking over as Flash full-time for a deceased Barry in the Post-Crisis timeline. A Teen Titans live-action movie is in development, and Gunn could go West to find the Fastest Man in the DCU, but let’s give him time to make up his mind.

James Gunn makes a cameo in the credits to Creature Commandos (2024), DC Studios

Ana Nogueira is writing the Titans film, but no director has been assigned. The Flash director Andy Muschietti is attached to The Brave and the Bold, so he’s still on the payroll. Yet, no one, not even him, is tapped for a new Flash movie as far as we know.

