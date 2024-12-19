Official ‘Superman’ Teaser Confirms Rumors Of A Kaiju Battle And A Middle Eastern Conflict

The Man of Steel (David Corenswet) smells something foul afoot in Superman (2025), DC Studios

The teaser trailer for James Gunn’s Superman has arrived and there is a lot to unpack. First, we have to note that many of the rumors and postulations we covered over the past few months, along with the timetable for the teaser’s release, are proven accurate.

Superman (David Corenswet) didn’t listen when they said winter is coming in Superman (2025), DC Studios

The trailer starts with the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) crash-landing, battered and bloodied, in the middle of the Arctic. He spits blood as a montage of his day as Clark Kent at The Daily Planet plays. An electric guitar version of the legendary John Williams score strikes up, accompanied by title cards and sequences of Lois (Rachel Brosnahan).

It cuts to Clark on the family farm sitting with and embracing Pa Kent (Pruitt Taylor Vince) on the porch. After more title cards, it cuts back to Superman in the snow whistling to Krypto, whom he orders to take him “home.” The best guess for what home is is The Fortress of Solitude.

Edges and crystal spires of The Fortress can be seen briefly, as can glimpses of Superman protecting people, especially children, from various threats. These include a giant monster and an army storming a desert nation, possibly in the Middle East. In short, the spoilers and initially suspect toy listings were right.

We also receive our first good look at Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. In one shot, he is seen holding a shiny revolver. Could he have a kryptonite bullet? No clue is given, but it’s an interesting possibility, and entirely likely.

Other fresh looks at Mr. Terrific (Edi Cathegi), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), and Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) in action and living color turn up. At one point, Terrific looks like he’s protecting Superman with a force field. Later, this seems like a sign that humanity turns on him.

Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) is locked and loaded in Superman (2025), DC Studios

People shoot as one onlooker throws a bottle at his head while the hero walks with shame into a building. A redemption arc appears to be part of the story, and if Lex is the one true villain, he may set in motion events tarnishing Superman’s reputation.

We won’t know, of course, until next summer or when the first reviews and reports from screenings come in. That’s still a long time from now, but the journey to this teaser trailer has been a winding road.

Clark (David Corenswet) comforts his Pa (Pruitt Taylor Vince) in Superman (2025), DC Studios

Every convention stop was skipped up until CCXP where sundry merchandise and logos were spotted. Then came the scoop of a private screening of the teaser for the press on Monday plus one colorfully vivid motion poster.

Superman is scheduled for a July release in the coming year.

