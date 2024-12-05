James Gunn Counters Claims Studio Pressure Is Holding Up The ‘Superman’ Trailer, Says Himself And Peter Safran Are “The Only Studio”

Superman (Christopher Reeve) is confronted with himself in Superman III (1983), Warner Bros. Pictures

Superman will be in theaters in less than a year, but the trailer is nowhere in sight. Out of that vacuum, a rumor arose that the trailer was being held up by Michael De Luca or some other executive at Warner Bros. Now, like all the rest of the rumors floating around about the DCU, James Gunn is setting things straight.

A suddenly de-powered Superman takes two slugs to the chest in Absolute Power Vol. 1 #1 (2024), DC. Words by Mark Waid, art by Dan Mora, Alejandro Sánchez, and Ariana Maher.

The DC Studios CEO addressed concerns on Threads again, saying there is no studio except him and co-president Peter Safran at DC cutting footage together, and they are engaged in a “rigorous process” the former has demanded since making the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.

In response to the claims of Dan Marcus, Gunn wrote, “Well sort of. But when he says ‘studio’ that’s solely me, as the only studio involved in cutting or anything to do with the trailer is DC Studios i.e. me & Peter (& I’m the creatively demanding one).”

James Gunn (@jamesgunn) makes the cut on Threads

He continued, “This is the exact same rigorous process I’ve gone through cutting every Guardians trailer, pushing the marketing folks as hard as I can, cutting & recutting until I think we have something worthy of the film itself. All that said, my notes are a lot more specific than ‘make it better’.”

And “all that said,” the trailer still hasn’t dropped yet, and no one knows for sure when it will. Mid-December is often thrown out as a possible window, but that’s an educated guess everyone latches onto at best.

David Corenswet’s part was only “this big” in Pearl (2022), A24

Scooper Grace Randolph thinks she knows, though her intel and accuracy have been hit-or-miss over the years. Her sources tell her there is an upcoming press event for Superman’s first trailer. “[Superman] trailer press event is now actually the week of the 16th,” she tweeted.

“So the trailer will drop sometime after that event…” Randolph added. “The event is for select press, limited invites.” True or not, this arrangement sounds similar to the early glimpses Gunn gave of Creature Commandos.

Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) spills more tea on X

It’s also predicted Gunn will be there with the new Man of Steel David Corenswet to answer questions and participate in exclusive interviews. This would circumvent CCXP – which Warner doesn’t have much of a presence at anyway – and further set DC Studios apart from the rest of WBD operations.

