Rumor: Warner Bros. Discovery Is Unhappy With ‘Superman’ Trailer

Clark Kent (Christopher Reeve) can't believe his ears in Superman II (1980), Warner Bros. Pictures

The hype is building around the trailer for James Gunn’s Superman movie, which is slated for next summer. Its trailer could drop online at any time and many expect it to debut in time for Christmas. However, expectations don’t necessarily match reality.

According to intel from writer, columnist, and filmmaker Dan Marcus, a trailer has been finished and shown to Warner Bros. Discovery execs. Yet, they were not impressed and allegedly said it could be better.

Discussing Film (@DiscussingFilm) on X

Marcus added that there is a lot of internal pressure for a positive reception to the first look at Gunn’s film. After the reaction the first official reveal of David Corenswet in costume got, this is understandable.

“I’m really excited for the SUPERMAN trailer. From everything I’ve heard, there is enormous pressure internally from inside Warner Bros. for the trailer to be received well. Apparently the studio asked for multiple different cuts of the trailer to find the best version,” Marcus began on X.

Dan Marcus (@Danimalish) via X

“To clarify, since every trailer necessitates multiple cuts, apparently the editor cutting the trailer presented a fairly finalized version to the studio weeks ago. The studio wasn’t happy and said ‘Make it better’. I wouldn’t want to be a part of the marketing department over there right now, which was recently gutted,” he added in a second post.

ComicBookMovie says WBD Chairperson Michael De Luca was who told the editor to “Make it better” when shown a cut of the trailer, but we can’t confirm that information. To be clear, we can’t totally vouch for Marcus either, so we ask that you take his updates with generous helpings of salt.

Dan Marcus (@Danimalish) via X

Despite that, the idea that the studio isn’t satisfied and still meddles at the 11th hour is on brand for WBD. Moreover, no one needs to consult the rumor mill to see this. Their track record over the last few years reeks of desperation and fickleness with all the movies they sent to the tax shelter graveyard.

Last month, James Gunn answered on Threads that the Superman trailer was not finished, but he was personally working on it or overseeing its progress.

James Gunn (@jamesgunn) via Threads

It could be that the trailer still isn’t done after all this time, but it’s also possible that Marcus or whoever conveyed the information to him is exaggerating the level of crisis at WBD and DC Studios.

If the trailer is done, then it might debut at this year’s CCXP (formerly the Comic Con Experience) or in front of one of the big December releases. New Year’s Day is also possible.

