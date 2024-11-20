James Gunn Admits One Of Henry Cavill’s ‘Man Of Steel’ Suits Was Used In ‘Superman’ Auditions – And Torn Apart!

Superman (Henry Cavill) is horrified by Lex Luthor's (Jesse Eisenberg) Doomsday weapon in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Warner Bros. Pictures

No one should expect DC Studios to honor Henry Cavill – say, with a bronze statue, a plaque, or anything – or give him a gold watch or so much as a gift certificate for free Baskin Robbins. However, you would think they would take better care of stuff that was once his, even if only because it’s technically studio property.

Superman (Henry Cavill) introduces himself to Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) in Black Adam (2022), Warner Bros. Pictures

Well, that isn’t the case with the new regime headed by Peter Safran and James Gunn, who’s also directing the next Superman movie. Gunn doesn’t just use a super suit worn by Cavill in the movies and beat it up; when he does and it rips, he lets the whole world know.

Although the revelation first came from British actor Tom Brittney, whom we can officially verify as a finalist for the cape and shield, Gunn soon confirmed the story. Brittney appeared on the YouTube podcast Hellish and revealed he wore Cavill’s costume during an audition.

“It was actually Henry Cavill’s Superman suit – it was his actual suit. It takes about half an hour to get into it – to get sewn into it. And yeah, I think I might have accidentally ripped it,” he said, “I was more muscular than Henry Cavill, that’s the only reason.”

Gunn attested to the truth of this on Threads when it came up, but he added that David Corenswet delivered the killing stroke and tore it to shreds. Yes. Tom messed it up and then Corenswet came in [and] he was way too tall so it just got torn to shreds. BTW, Tom is truly one of my favorite actors. Incredibly talented guy,” Gunn wrote.

James Gunn (@jamesgunn) makes an admission about Superman auditions via Threads

In a later reply, Gunn clarified the Cavill suit was “an original” one that was not in good shape when he got his hands on it. “It was an original that wasn’t in the best shape to begin with,” he said

Corenswet, of course, was chosen over Brittney, but he is not bitter about that and believes the Twisters actor is the right choice for the Man of Steel. “I mean, the guy was born to play Superman, he looks exactly like him. I think he’s a wonderful actor,” Brittney told Hellish.

James Gunn (@jamesgunn) via Threads

Gunn talked up Corenswet’s talent too at New York Comic Con, saying (via CBR) the actor is “the movie star that everyone just dreams he could possibly be. And I don’t think anyone really understands the depth of this guy’s talent, dramatically, comedically, he’s the best physical action star I’ve probably ever worked with.”

