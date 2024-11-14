Custom Batmobiles Based On The “Tumbler” Design In The Dark Knight Trilogy Are For Sale At A Cost Of $3 Million Each

Gordon (Gary Oldman) wants a batmobile in Batman Begins (2005), Warner Bros. Pictures

The car of your dreams is finally for sale. You’ll have to have the Wayne fortune to afford it, but someone still had the bright idea of selling The Dark Knight’s Batmobile for a big fat penny to a joker who wants one in their car hold.

Batman (Christian Bale) tells Lt. Gordon (Gary Oldman) he will look into Joker’s calling card in Batman Begins (2005), Warner Bros. Pictures

RELATED: James Gunn Debunks Assorted DCU Rumors Including The Reported Joker Series And A ‘Justice League: New Frontier’ Film

Replica “Tumbler” Batmobiles are being sold for a bank-breaking $3 million apiece. They come in black as they should and are “fully functional” although they aren’t street legal according the organization selling them, and sources such as Barstool Sports.

The Wayne Enterprises Experience, which Barstool hints is a division of Warner Bros., has made ten custom Tumblers available to commemorate Batman’s 85th anniversary. Costing a cool $30M altogether, that’s quite the donation for the Wayne Charity Fund.

Lights, Camera, Barstool (@lightscamerapod) via X

RELATED: James Gunn Denies Mr. Freeze Solo Movie Rumors

The specifications are fairly accurate, but the turrets and jet engine are imitation, so don’t expect a speed boost or firepower from this war machine. Sorry, no Batpod either. There is, however, a smoke screen delivery system in case you need to make a clean getaway.

The custom ride is made of sturdy stainless steel, carbon fiber, and fiberglass with some Kevlar thrown in for authenticity. It should also help if the driver is being chased by police cruisers (note: we’re not trying to impart any funny ideas, this is entertainment).

Batman (Christian Bale) reminds civilians life is not a hockey game in The Dark Knight (2008), Warner Bros Pictures

RELATED: ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ Star Joaquin Phoenix Claims He Was Considered For The Character In ‘The Dark Knight’ By Christopher Nolan

The Tumbler replicas will also come with a V8 engine, large 4-wheel power disc brakes, and racecar-quality seat harnesses, so that the beast of a vehicle can come to a stop fully and safely for the sake of its occupants.

With all the rigmarole out of the way, it’s time to be the bearer of some bad news. Even if you have the money, your chances of getting behind the wheel of one of these bad boys still could prove to be slim.

Batman (Christian Bale) doesn’t clown around with Joker (Heath Ledger) in The Dark Knight (2008), Warner Bros. Pictures

The cars are being sold by invitation only through the Wayne Enterprises page, and exclusively to only avid collectors, it looks like. Prospective buyers will be put on a list and their bid will go through a review. Warner Bros. is likely to have a right of refusal baked into the deal as there’s always fine print (and it doesn’t exist for nothing).

READ NEXT: Christopher Nolan Has One Regret About The Most Famous Line From ‘The Dark Knight’