James Gunn Debunks Assorted DCU Rumors Including The Reported Joker Series And A ‘Justice League: New Frontier’ Film

Joker (Barry Keoghan) grills Batman (Robert Pattinson) on the way out in The Batman deleted scene (2022), Warner Bros. Pictures

An assortment of DCU rumors – some taken as gospel truth – are hitting the web, but DC Studios co-president James Gunn is lying in wait to say “not so fast” (even if he does it on Threads).

Does JAMES GUNN Think There Are Too Many Superhero Movies Being Made?!? – via Inside of You Clips YouTube

The first rumor concerns news of a Joker series that went viral last week. Said series is supposedly a spinoff of The Batman and The Penguin starring Barry Keoghan as The Jester of Genocide. Despite Keoghan’s brief cameo in a deleted scene, there were possibilities with such a project.

Unfortunately, Gunn responded on Threads to a fan inquiry that the rumor isn’t real and no such series is in development. “No there is absolutely no truth to this. A Joker series is not being discussed nor has even come up at this time. Sorry,” he said. Gunn added he doesn’t want anyone attacking the source, Multiverse Nation, for sharing the rumor.

James Gunn (@jamesgunn) on a Joker series via Threads

The next bit of speculation relates to the future of the Justice League after Superman, and what frontiers might open up. Perhaps due to rumors The Centre will be a major villain,, there has been chatter of a live-action movie based on Darwyn Cooke’s limited series DC: The New Frontier,

The story was previously adapted into the animated feature Justice League: The New Frontier, but despite hopes, it sounds like Gunn isn’t taking Cooke’s Cold War tale to the next level. “Nope sorry. No truth to this whatsoever,” he wrote auguring a bad sign for The Centre too.

James Gunn (@jamesgunn) on Justice League rumors via Threads

A mystery that unfolds in Lanterns and potentially the Swamp Thing movie being made by James Mangold is reportedly at the heart of the DCU’s inaugural chapter Gods and Monsters. The rumor was that mystery led to The Centre, but this could be out the window now, utterly and indisputably.

Spoilers and rumors aren’t likely to let up, but Gunn doesn’t seem fazed in his Threads posts. He brushed off the potential spoilers in response to the leak of toy listings, which we previously covered. “I’m not sure what you’re talking about but I have to okay all the toys and I don’t think any of them spoil anything,” he wrote in reply to another user.

James Gunn (@jamesgunn) on spoilers via Threads

Gunn left it at that as DCU Updates’ account swooped in to share the leaked list, which includes a few listings for a kaiju as we reported, and for Ultraman.

DCU Updates (@dcu_updates) via Threads

Someone in a suit bearing the insignia of Superman’s evil twin from another Earth was spotted on the movie set. Some think it’s actually Bizarro but exact details are hard to come by.

