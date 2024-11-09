‘The Batman’ Spinoff Starring Barry Keoghan’s Joker Said To Be In The Works

With The Penguin going over like Happy Feet, Matt Reeves’s fabled Batman Crime Saga is marching further through the tundra like Oswald Cobblepot’s Antarctic friends. Reeves has reportedly set the next spinoff into motion.

And since it’s all about the villains, none other than The Joker is following in Oz’s waddling footsteps. We don’t mean Arthur Fleck, by the way. Todd Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix’s version is as good as dead.

According to the Marvelvision podcast on Patreon, Barry Keoghan’s Joker from The Batman (obviously) is taking the spotlight for his own series on Max. It’s said the series will take place between The Batman Part 2 and Part 3, possibly acting as a bridge between the installments.

While this story is based on insider intel, it is gaining traction with reputable sources including Forbes. However, that doesn’t mean Reeves’s Joker series is a done deal. Remember, he had big plans for other spinoffs centered around Arkham and the Gotham PD that fell through for various reasons.

Keoghan appeared as an out-of-focus Clown in one scene that was ultimately left out of The Batman. The scene was released online, though, and wound up being canonical as it established history between the disfigured maniac and The Dark Knight.

Going forward, it looks The Joker will serve the role of Hannibal Lecter to the Bat’s Clarice Starling whenever a new foe pops up. We’re left wondering if his solo spinoff will borrow from the Hannibal TV series and The Silence of the Lambs.

It might also borrow from the 2001 film Hannibal and 2007’s Hannibal Rising (but hopefully not) or Manhunter (that would be fine) and its remake, Red Dragon. In any case, it should be safe to assume that Mr. J breaks out to cause a little carnage as he is wont to do.

Back to Arthur Fleck and the current dying days of DC cinema, Joker: Folie a Deux is on VOD after barely a month, and is proving to be as much of a bomb there as it is in theaters.

