‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ CinemaScore Grade Is Even Worse Than ‘Madame Web’, ‘Morbius’, And ‘Batman & Robin’

Arthur (Joaquin Phoenix) practices faces in the mirror in Joker (2019), Warner Bros Pictures

Joker: Folie à Deux has a huge chance to go down as the worst comic book movie of all time, and that isn’t merely some wild guess or prediction trending on social media. The sequel has earned the numbers and grades to back it up.

On Rotten Tomatoes, first of all, Joker 2 currently sits at a dour 33 percent with critics. Audiences aren’t far behind with a 31-percent score. These numbers reflect the lukewarm-to-dismal reactions the film is getting, which are deeming it redundant at best, and incoherent at worst.

George Clooney as Batman and Chris O’Donnell as Robin in Batman & Robin (1997), Warner Bros. Pictures

Over at CinemaScore, things are much grimmer. Todd Phillips’ initially anticipated followup has set a record for CBM’s, and not a good one for Phillips and Joaquin Phoenix to brag about. Folie à Deux is now the worst-rated of all time, having been given a big fat “D” based on the firm’s market research.

This grade is lower than Madame Web, which earned a C+ after audience polling. In perhaps a more embarrassing case, Morbius has the same rating. As does Batman & Robin – one of the most universally reviled installments in DC/superhero film canon.

Even the DCEU entries Wonder Woman: 1984, Birds of Prey, and Justice League (the theatrical version) rank higher with a B+ each. The Flash gets a B, in case you wondered, and the remake of The Crow also did better than Folie à Deux as it earned a surprising B-.

One other 2024 film that is poised to sink without much of a trace is doing better based on CinemaScore’s findings compared to the latest Joker. Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis is not impressing anyone, but it still managed to attain a D+.

A bloodied Eric Draven (Bill Skarsgard) stays open in The Crow (2024), Lionsgate

Joker was an unanticipated billion dollar hit in 2019 that resonated with audiences in a way DC films hadn’t seen since Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. It holds a worthy B+ from CinemaScore.

