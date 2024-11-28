James Gunn Reassures Fans ‘The Batman – Part 2’ Is Not Being Canceled And He Is Not Getting Rid Of Matt Reeves

Batman (Robert Pattinson) ponders the meaning of a riddle with Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) in The Batman (2022), Warner Bros. Pictures

Rumors that The Batman – Part 2 and Matt Reeves’s future hang in the balance are gaining traction. Moreover, concerns over this prospect have reached the man in charge of DC Studios and all its creative decisions, James Gunn.

The Riddler (Paul Dano) watches his plan unfold in The Batman (2022), Warner Bros. Pictures

Gunn replied to a worried poster on Threads if there was any truth to the ranting that could be found in some corners of social media. Coming across as unfazed, he impugned the “rando” example he was presented and stood up for Reeves.

“Like why would you even believe a rando on social networking? Of course not. If it was canceled it would be canceled. Who has time for charades? I’ve been one of Matt’s biggest cheerleaders for years – since Cloverfield and the Apes’ movies. We are eagerly awaiting his script.”

James Gunn (@jamesgunn) via Threads

A report from a few months ago led many to believe Reeves’s screenplay was ready, but Gunn recently cleared the air on that. “I think that report was well-intentioned but it was mistaken,” he said, also on Threads, while reiterating, ”We are very much looking forward to it.”

What is taking Reeves so long is anybody’s guess, but his timing is suspicious. The Penguin’s first season is in the books, and even if he announced today that the next Batman film’s script was finished, he’d still be under the wire with a release date two years away. He could make the movie in that timespan, but only if he kept the schedule airtight.

Matt Reeves talks to us about ‘The Batman’, the ‘Penguin’ spinoff, and more via entertainmentie on YouTube

To his credit, Reeves won’t have the same headaches this time that production on The Batman suffered, so he might think he can take his time. Finalizing a draft, shooting, and post-production may turn out to be a breeze, proving him right, hypothetically.

He also doesn’t have any competing Batman projects in production. The Brave and The Bold is in development with a director attached but doesn’t count. It’s nowhere near ready, which Gunn has admitted in so many words.

Falcone (John Turturro) is brought down by an assassin’s bullet in The Batman (2022), Warner Bros Pictures

Still, it’s not a good look for your chances when you have two proposed Crime Saga shows pulled off the table plus another Bat Family project waiting in the wings.

