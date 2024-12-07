CCXP Merchandise May Have Revealed The ‘Superman’ Movie Poster

Superman (Christopher Reeve) wonders if Lois (Margot Kidder) likes him better with glasses on in Superman IV (1987), Cannon Films

As we await the trailer for Superman, consideration for other promotional materials such as the poster is shoved aside. However, there are developments on that front to talk about, and we may have caught a glimpse of what at least one poster for the film could look like.

A resurrected Superman (Henry Cavill) recovers from an attack in Justice League (2017), Warner Bros. Pictures

At CCXP this year, tie-in merchandise debuted which may give us some clues as to what we can expect from an official poster. Among all the shirts, hats, and everything bearing the Kingdom Come-inspired logo adopted for the DCU, a mug caught attention on social media.

In a closeup posted to X, you can see an ice-blue silhouette of the Man of Tomorrow flying upward. This evokes a similar teaser and poster for Man of Steel that would make for a fitting teaser image either on a poster or as part of a movie theater display.

Other images emerging from CCXP in Brazil show the official logo and another illustration of Superman – who looks as if Alex Ross drew George Reeves – flying by in an art style that matches the Kingdom Come story.

A metallic-looking 3D version of the new shield is also showing up on a T-shirt (and other merch), and its similarity to the famous logo seen on the 1978 film’s poster is not lost on anybody.

A fan-made poster also emanating from Brazil in the wake of the expo is turning heads too, but not because of how striking it is. Created by artist George Quadros, shows a comic book rendering of David Corenswet in his suit stopping a runaway train.

Quadros shared his work in a gallery on Instagram and made it seem like he was responsible for the film’s official poster. For a minute, the Internet believed him, and his poster even received news coverage conveying it was legit. That was, however, until it got James Gunn’s attention.

The Superman director and joint CEO of DC Studios put the fervor to rest by informing everyone it wasn’t official, though he liked Quadros’ art. “It’s George Quadros. It’s not official but it is cool,” Gunn posted on Threads. He later added some posters are ready, but did not indicate when they’ll be unfurled for all to see.

As for that trailer, Gunn seemed to deny Grace Randolph’s report that it will debut privately for the press this month on the 16th. When asked, again on Threads, he answered succinctly, “Nope.” He doesn’t add a lot of clarity with that, but we can probably rule Randolph’s intel out.

