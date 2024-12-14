James Gunn Gives The Greenlight To A Clayface Movie Written By ‘Doctor Sleep’ Director Mike Flanagan

Clayface (Ron Perlman) laughs in triumph or so he thinks in Batman: The Animated Series Season 2 Episode 3 "Mudslide" (1993), Warner Bros. Animation

Clayface’s origin story is making it to the big screen, and we have a release date confirmed by DC Studios co-president James Gunn himself. Moreover, this film is written by a reputable horror director who considers this project a dream.

James Gunn (@jamesgunn) announces Clayface on Threads

RELATED: James Gunn Counters Claims Studio Pressure Is Holding Up The ‘Superman’ Trailer, Says Himself And Peter Safran Are “The Only Studio”

Mike Flanagan, director of Doctor Sleep and creator of such Netflix miniseries as Midnight Mass, has written a script that met the approval of Gunn and DC Studios, says The Hollywood Reporter. However, Flanagan won’t be directing and the search for the person to see his vision through is ongoing.

Additionally, the Clayface movie will be produced by Matt Reeves, which suggests it will take place within the continuity of ‘The Batman Epic Crime Saga’. This would not only mean the film is a sister project of The Penguin and The Batman, but also that we can corroborate aspects of rumors going around about this character.

Clayface (Jun Fukuyuma) unleashes his true form in Suicide Squad ISEKAI (2023), Warner Bros. Japan and Wit Studio

RELATED: James Gunn Confesses Neither ‘The Batman – Part 2’ Nor ‘The Brave And The Bold’ Has A Script Yet

Besides the report this project was in the works, a big development we heard about and addressed way back was Clayface supposedly factoring into Reeves’ plans. Originally, it was speculated a version of the character would turn up in The Penguin. This didn’t turn out to be true, but the series featured a character named Eve Karlo, played by Carmen Ejogo.

Her name is a clear reference to Basil Karlo, the actor-turned-serial killer who donned a mask to become the original Clayface. Quite possibly, he already exists in the Bat-Verse and somehow relates to Eve. If not her father, he could be a long-lost brother, but that’s just us spitballing.

Eve Karlo (Carmen Ejogo) has Oz (Colin Farrell) figured out in The Penguin Season 1 Episode 6 “Gold Summit” (2024), Max

Should this Clayface turn out to be a resident of Reeves’s Gotham, fans expecting the shape-shifting body horror of Matt Hagen or Preston Payne might be disappointed. That’s not to say Reeves won’t channel his inner Cronenberg this time – it’s just not very likely. His grounded approach has gone for Se7en-style noir and gritty gangster drama thus far.

Conversely, Gunn could surprise us and set the film in the DCU where Clayface is already played by Alan Tudyk. According to Gunn, actors who supply voices for animation will also portray their characters in live-action although he can always change his mind later.

Clay Face (Ron Perlman) knows the story hook in Batman: The Animated Series Season 2 Episode 3 “Mudslide” (1993), Warner Bros. Animation

Regardless, Clayface is scheduled to ooze his way into theaters on September 11th, 2026, one month before The Batman – Part II.

READ MORE: Rumor: ‘Doctor Sleep’ Director Mike Flanagan Pitched Warner/DC On A Clayface Movie