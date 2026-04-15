Movies

The King Of The Monsters Comes For New York In Brand-New ‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ Teaser

Noriko Ōishi (Minami Hanabe) finds herself completely awestruck by the King of the Monsters' actual presence in Godzilla Minus one (2023), Toho Co. Ltd.

CinemaCon 2026 offered a first glimpse at Godzilla Minus Zero – and it delivered! In what can only be called a full-scale escalation, the main monster’s wrath won’t be limited to Japan or the Pacific, based on the new footage.

At the end of a new teaser just released and shown at the event, Godzilla is shown brushing past the Statue of Liberty as he lumbers toward the Big Apple. That’s right! Godzilla is about to attack New York! Manhattan and Madison Square Garden won’t be safe for the first time since 1998.

That one tantalizing closing shot proves a suspicion that director Takashi Yamazaki is going bigger for the sequel by going global, which is a step that brings his phase of Toho’s Reiwa Era closer in spirit to its Western counterpart, the MonsterVerse.

Yamazaki also confirmed during the CinemaCon presentation that “This film will be a direct sequel to Godzilla Minus One,” via a translator, according to The Hollywood Reporter. So, “It will continue to follow the story of the Shikishima family.”

“In this new film, an even deeper despair will descend upon Japan and the Shikishima family. When faced when overwhelming and inescapable force, how do people fight back?” He added. “The journey from Minus to Zero will not be an easy one.”

Reportedly, Minus Zero takes place two years after Minus One. It marks the first time in decades a Japanese film plants Godzilla’s massive feet on American soil, and Yamazaki may be giving a nod to the last time. In Destroy All Monsters, Godzilla blasted the UN building with his heat ray during a much bigger rampage encompassing several Toho monsters and an alien invasion.

In ensuing years and generations, Godzilla’s arrival on our shores was pitched during the development of projects such as The Return of Godzilla, but the idea never made it far. Yamazaki, who proved he is a diehard GojiFan by paying homage to previous installments like Giant Monsters All-Out Attack, saw his chance to dig up these old, lingering potentialities and is going bigger than any of us could have imagined.

The American involvement teased in the riler and in Yamazaki’s initial effort in 2023 changes the game, but fans are still anticipating more. Ghidorah or Hedorah might still have a chance to show up, although we are strictly dealing with rumors on those counts. And, so far, there is no word corrobrating the speculation of a second kaiju to contend with. When Godzilla is back – bigger, meaner, and swoler than ever – that’s a good thing.