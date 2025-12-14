Movies

‘Home Alone’ Star Macaulay Culkin Has An Idea For A Legacy Sequel With An Older, Grizzled, And Deadbeat Kevin McAllister

Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) is ready for more in Home Alone (1990), 20th Century Fox

“You know what really grinds my gears” around Christmas? I mean, other than the fact that pop culture overlooks Sheena Easton in favor of Mariah Carey this time of year.

There is a sliding scale that leads to a dearth in quality among the timeless flicks we watch while roasting chestnuts over an open fire. One of the causes we can all identify is sequelitis, and none of us has to look further than the Home Alone series to observe its effects.

Beyond the first two, there is next to no repeat-watch value in any of the subsequent installments, especially the most recent one on Disney+, which everyone refrained from mentioning ever again in record time.

There is a Buzz (Devin Ratray) in the air again in Home Sweet Home Alone (2021), 20th Century Studios

A desirable reversal in this negative trend may come from, quite possibly, when you think about it, the last place you might expect. OG Kevin McAllister, Macaulay Culkin, if he has his way, has an idea that could turn the series around.

Culkin’s pitch starts with the legacy sequel bait of catching up with Kevin as an adult, who’s sadly become like his parents, and gets a taste of his own medicine.

“I kind of had this idea,” he said via Variety. “I’m either a widower or a divorcee. I’m raising a kid and all that stuff. I’m working really hard and I’m not really paying enough attention and the kid is kind of getting miffed at me and then I get locked out.”

Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) swears to defend his house in Home Alone (1990), 20th Century Fox

Culkin continued, “[Kevin’s son] won’t let me in… and he’s the one setting traps for me.” Yes, Kevin’s unnamed son, you might call “The Good Son,” inherits his dad’s prowess for tricks and death traps.

Culkin’s idea sounds like it leans more into psychological drama than slapstick comedy, but he still wants that redemptive family dynamic to be key. He explains the booby-trapped house would symbolize the father and son’s strained relationship.

Said the former child star, “the house is some sort of metaphor for our relationship,” and he has to “get let back into son’s heart.’’

Macaulay Culkin is your Uber in :DRYVRS season 1 episode 1 “Just Me in the House by Myself” (2017) via Jack Dishel YouTube

He added, “That’s the closest elevator pitch that I have. I’m not completely allergic to it,” Culkin calls that elevator pitch “the right thing,“ indicating it’s the only way he will do the one thing they say you can’t, and go “Home” again.

He never returned to the series after Lost in New York, and neither did director Chris Columbus, who doesn’t think any more films should be made.

“I think ‘Home Alone’ really exists as, not at this timepiece, but it was this very special moment, and you can’t really recapture that,” Columbus said to ET. “I think it’s a mistake to try to go back and recapture something we did 35 years ago. I think it should be left alone.”

