10 Comics Characters Ryan Reynolds Should Play After Deadpool

Back in the early 2000s, while playing the cheeky Berg in the ABC sitcom Two Guys and a Girl, few would have imagined Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool. The Canadian has since aced the role of the Merc with a Mouth, redefining what a comic book adaptation can be on the big screen. But in an interview on The Tonight Show in July 2024, Reynolds expressed doubts about his return as Deadpool in Deadpool 4, casting doubts on the future of what is now his signature role. However, the star has proved his ability to diversify over the years, and if Robert Downey Jr. can play Tony Stark and still be Dr. Doom, then Reynolds has nearly unlimited possibilities. From other foul-mouthed antiheroes to outright villains, here is a look at 10 characters across the comics for which Ryan Reynolds is perfectly suited.

Green Lantern

Credit: Hal (Ryan Reynolds) has to deal with Sinestro (Mark Strong) in Green Lantern (2011), Warner Bros. Pictures

Before he became Wade Wilson in Fox’s X-Men, Ryan Reynolds made his DC debut as the titular character in Green Lantern (2011). It was actually on the film’s set that he first met his future wife, Blake Lively. Unfortunately, his portrayal of Hal Jordan wasn’t nearly as outstanding as Deadpool, with the film becoming a forgettable flop. Most people, including Reynolds himself, admitted that the film was bad. However, Reynolds’s potential to improve Hal Jordan as a character has never been in question, after all, he didn’t get Deadpool right on his first run either. After watching the film for the first in 2021, Reynolds admitted that it wasn’t as bad as the reviews made it sound, meaning he could easily pick up the role again if he returned to DC.

Apocalypse

Credit: Apocalypse is ready to start trouble in X-Men: Apocalypse (2016), 20th Century Studios

If Josh Brolin can ace Thanos after playing Cable in X-Men, then nothing prevents Reynolds from becoming one of the deadliest villains in comics history. Switching Wade Wilson’s Red and Black with En Sabah Nur’s Grey and Blue would be the best way for Ryan Reynolds to diversify his MCU career, just like Brolin and Robert Downey Jr. Despite being portrayed as the embodiment of absolute darkness in X-Men Apocalypse (2016), the comics present a deeper background to Apocalypse that hasn’t been seen on the screen yet. After bringing Deadpool to life, Reynolds is well-placed to portray the villain’s many facets and turn him into a likable multidimensional character. RELATED: 10 Forgotten X-Men Characters Who Need Their Own MCU Film

The Midnighter

Credit: Apollo and Midnighter, Screenshot via DC Twitter

The Midnighter and his husband, Apollo, have become DC fan favorites in recent years, and Ryan Reynolds playing the character would only spice it up. The character has grown into the perfect Batman allegory. He is an openly gay superhero who enjoys beating the bad guys to a pulp and won’t mind killing them when needed. While DC hasn’t announced when the character will appear in a live-action film, his popularity in recent comic releases suggests that it is not far off. Midnighter also has a loud mouth, alongside many other traits he shares with Deadpool, making him another superhero Reynolds wouldn’t struggle to adapt to. RELATED: James Gunn Says DC Studios’ Upcoming ‘Lanterns’ Series Is Not Based On Any Specific Comic Run, Will Instead See Tom King “Doing A Version” Of The Green Lanterns

Gambit

Credit: Gambit rides Wolverine in X-Men '97 (2024), Marvel

Marvel was apparently obsessed with Channing Tatum as Gambit. However, his cameo in the role in Deadpool & Wolverine didn’t exactly raise eyebrows. With Tatum’s solo Gambit film now canceled, the character seems open to being played by any other character. Like Deadpool, Gambit is another character whose true intentions are often misunderstood, something that Ryan Reynolds’ magic could easily correct. Reynolds would help bring some humor to the character, making him livelier than the gloomy and reserved version seen in Deadpool and Wolverine.

Johnny Cage

Credit: Johnny Cage (Andrew Bowen) takes a call from his agent in Mortal Kombat 11 (2019), NetherRealm Studios

Mortal Kombat is now one of the hottest comic franchises outside of DCU and the MCU. Johnny Cage, the former Hollywood celebrity who became a superhero, is the star of the franchise, popular for his egotistical charm. Like Deadpool, Cage is boastful and, to some extent, big-mouthed, so Ryan Reynolds won’t have a problem adaptating into that. Having displayed his prowess in combat scenes already, Reynolds will blend seamlessly into Mortal Kombat’s intense action sequences.

Captain Cold

Credit: Grim-Faced Captain Cold with two pistols, DC COMICS, Screenshot via Ivan the Unstopable, Youtube

Captain Cold is another DC villain that could benefit from Ryan Reynolds’s humor, with some fans already campaigning for him to star in the role. Being The Flash’s ultimate hater, Cold uses his cold guns to torture people, although he doesn’t enjoy killing. Wentworth Miller played the character in Arrowverse and Legends of Tomorrow, although a new face may well be picked for the role in the newly created DCU under James Gunn. Cold is not as outspoken as Deadpool, but he has a chilling sense of humor with a flare that makes him quite an exciting villain.

Homelander

Credit: Homelander (Antony Starr) unleashes his heat vision in Mortal Kombat 1 (2023), Netherrealm Studios

Antony Starr is now synonymous with the role of Homelander after his electric performance in The Boys. However, the series is coming to an end after its fifth season in 2026, and the franchise is ripe for a reboot. The Boys fans would love a less-sadistic version of the character with a better sense of humor, and that is exactly what Ryan Reynolds would bring. With the power to fly, see through anything, burn buildings with his eyes, and every other superpower imaginable, Homelander ticks all the boxes of being the ultimate superhero. Adding a boisterous charm and more wit would spice up the character, which is why Ryan Reynolds as Homelander would make the perfect reboot of The Boys series.

Booster Gold

Credit: Booster Gold and Jamie Reyes reflect on Ted Kord's legacy in Booster Gold Vol. 2 #27 "Dead Ted, Part 2" (2010), DC. Words by Dan Jurgens, art by Dan Jurgens, Norm Rapmund, Mike Norton, Hi-Fi Design, and Jared K. Fletcher

Booster ‘Buster’ Gold is another fan-favorite DC superhero whose casting in previous projects has never been on point. Known for his wit and egotistic nature, Booster starts off as an imposter from the future, doing heroics for fame, but he eventually grows a heart and becomes a true superhero. He never loses his big mouth, though, and that is the one aspect of the character that fans would like to see more of. Although the DCU TV series might come too soon for him, Reynolds would be the dream casting for the role as he already has the charm and the mouth for it.

Spider-Man Noir

Credit: Spider-Man Noir (Nicolas Cage) attempts to reassure Miles (Shameik Moore) of his super hero potential in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), Marvel Entertainment

If he chooses to keep his mask, Ryan Reynolds could also become Marvel’s dreaded version of Spider-Man with a stronger sense of justice than the typical Peter Parker. Unlike the Spider-Man, Noir is a gritty detective that doesn’t shy away from violence and instant justice. He also has a darker sense of humor made of dry jokes and a cynical delivery of poetic justice, something that Deadpool is also really good at. The SSU already cast Nicolas Cage in the role, although Reynolds would make the perfect light-hearted version of the character if he ever makes it to the MCU. RELATED: 10 Versions Of Spider-Man That Need Their Own Film

Arcade

Credit: Arcade and his minions, Screenshot, Via Comic Drake Youtube

Arcade is Marvel’s hybrid between The Riddler and Joker, making him one of the deadliest villains in the comics. Paul Wernick played the role in Deadpool 2, but not nearly to the fans’ satisfaction, as the character just didn’t get enough screen time. The evil genius created Murderworld, a series of puzzles he uses as amusement parks, where he sets traps for superheroes, sometimes forcing them to kill each other for survival. If Reynolds ever chose to become the X-Men’s ultimate bad guy, then all he needs is the new costume since he has already proved his ability with Deadpool.

