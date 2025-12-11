Movies

‘Frankenstein’ Actor Mia Goth Believes Marvel Wants To Make ‘Blade’ – They Are Just “Taking Their Time”

Wesley Snipes was right: there’s only one Blade and probably only ever going to be one. Marvel just can’t get its act together with the new project meant to star Mahershala Ali. It’s been seven years, and they have nothing to show for it, except for the wardrobe they supplied Sinners with.

MaXXXine star Mia Goth, who was rumored for the part of villainess Lillith, is out of the loop, yet quietly hopeful Marvel is just taking their time. In a conversation with noted interviewer Josh Horowitz, she expressed her belief that the unmade film is important.

“I don’t know what’s going on with that,” Goth said (via Cosmic Book News). “I think that they want to make it, and it’s such an important film for them that they’re taking their time with it. I really don’t have any information. I don’t know why it’s taken the time that it has, but we will see.”

The X actress added that production reached the stage of chemistry tests with her co-star. “The furthest that it got with me,” she began, “they flew [me] to Atlanta, and we did a chemistry test between Mahershala and I, and we did a costume fitting and a wig fitting, and I was very excited in the direction it was going.”

She continued, “It was very cool. And Mahershala had such an interesting take on it, and he was great. And then it just unraveled from there, unfortunately.”

Actor Delroy Lindo went on to Sinners to possibly wear a costume he was fitted for during Blade’s pre-production. He had similar remarks about the film going “off the rails” and falling apart.

Said Lindo earlier this year, “It was really exciting conceptually, but it was also exciting in terms of the character that was going to form. And then, for whatever reason, it just went off the rails.”

Original Blade writer David Goyer reached out to offer Marvel help, but they rebuffed him and doubled down on handling things themselves.

Kevin Feige might think he has everything well in hand, but under his watch, Marvel Studios has gone through several versions of their Blade story that waffle between time periods.

